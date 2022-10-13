BUCKLEY — Have you ever owned something so precious that you wished it could be preserved forever?
DNA artist Laura Hoch is making peoples’ keepsakes last a lifetime by turning them into jewelry. Whether it’s the ashes of a loved one, locks of hair or breast milk, Hoch can use the substance to create a stone or pendent, which is then lain into a ring setting, or strung onto a necklace.
Prior to launching her business, Laura’s Timeless Keepsakes, Hoch was a full-time, stay-at-home mom. She wanted to find a way to contribute to household expenses that would allow her to still be with her kids every day. After learning how to condense substances into stones, and using her own breast milk to practice, she decided to provide her DNA artistry for others in the community.
“I originally just wanted to make myself a piece with my own milk, maybe a ring, or a necklace or something,” she said. “And then, while doing all the research, I realized how bit it was getting, and then I realized it’s not just milk, you can do ashes, or clothing, or sand or even dried umbilical cord.”
For materials that have already been naturally preserved, like ashes, Hoch said the stone-making process is much easier. She simply adds the ashes to epoxy resin, along with any colors or accents the customer would like.
To preserve breast milk, it’s first warmed up over the stove and then mixed with a special preserving powder. Once the mixture becomes a paste, it’s left to dry, then powdered and added to resin. When Hoch first became interested in preserving milk for jewelry, she said other DNA artists were reluctant to give away their tricks online, but she was able to track down a recipe for purchase.
So far, Hoch has only made pieces using ashes and breast milk, but as other commissions come in, she’s hoping to expand and complete some projects using clothing and hair. At the moment, she’s trying to find a way to incorporate sea glass into a piece for a client.
Much of Hoch’s initial customer base was made up of other local moms looking for a way to commemorate their breast feeding journey. She said it’s often a difficult and painstaking process to go through, and many mothers like to have a physical reminder of that time period.
Producing enough excess milk to make the stone can be hard for mothers as well, but once the piece is finished, Hoch said it can be emotional for the client. Last Christmas, she designed a breast milk piece for her best friend, who she said cried when she received it.
Working with clients on DNA pieces can be deeply personal, Hoch said. The materials they’re putting in her care represent someone or something they cherish. Hoch usually learns a lot about her client in the design process, and is usually able to connect their experience with her own.
“One girl was telling me about her grandpa, and she had three rings done,” Hoch said. “Every time I was touching the pieces, I just thought about my own grandpa and how I wish I could have done something like this.”
At the time, Hoch didn’t know that she would soon be able to create pieces made from the ashes of both her grandparents, which were given to her by her father.
The idea of DNA art doesn’t always sit well with people when Hoch tells them what she does for a living. She said the idea of preserving something like breast milk or ashes is a bit weird to some, but the people who are into it are appreciative to find someone who does that kind of work locally.
For the time being, Hoch is only making rings and necklaces, but she’s hoping to add keychains, crosses and bracelets to her repertoire. As the holiday season approaches, she said commissions typically pick up, and this year, she’ll be offering gift certificates on her Facebook page.
Hoch is actively accepting commissions through the Laura’s Timeless Keepsakes page. She’s yet to put together a website, but said one may come if business continues to grow.
