LANSING — The 2022 deer hunting season was full of firsts, but also memorable, according to a recent report by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The biggest news for the now-ended season was the requirement that successful hunters report their deer harvest within 72 hours via an online survey.
The DNR has historically sent mail surveys to randomly selected license buyers after hunting seasons have ended and asked them to report information about their hunting activities and harvest. This information gathered from a sample of hunters was used to estimate the harvest and hunting activities for all hunters.
Response rates to the mail surveys have declined from about 75% in the mid-2000s to 33% in 2021 and were expected to decline to about 25% by 2030. Low response rates can lead to an inaccurate, biased estimate of the harvest.
Because declining survey response rates, which are unlikely to reverse, increase the level of uncertainty with deer harvest estimates, the DNR decided to find another avenue to gather the data it needed.
Mail surveys also are expensive and time-consuming. It costs about $173,000 to print and mail a questionnaire to 60,000 deer hunters. The surveys take several months to compile and analyze, with the first survey mailing going out in December and the final report not finalized until the following summer.
Online mandatory harvest reporting will more efficiently collect better, less-biased data at a finer scale and produce harvest summaries sooner than they were available before.
For 2022, 586,595 hunters purchased a deer license, which is about 1% less than in 2021. The first year of electronic harvest reporting resulted in a reported harvest total of 303,087 deer. Sanilac County led the state with a reported 8,150 deer harvested, followed by Montcalm (8,103), Newaygo (7,422), Jackson (7,141) and Lapeer (6,976) counties. There were 182,586 deer reported harvested in the southern Lower Peninsula, 97,714 reported from the northern Lower Peninsula and 22,787 reported from the Upper Peninsula.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, which includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, a total of 13,145 deer were harvested in 2022. That is roughly 13% of all deer harvested in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Wexford County hunters harvested a total of 2,352 deer. Of that total, 1,208 were antlered while 1,144 were antlerless. In Osceola County, a total of 4,667 deer were harvested including 2,526 bucks and 2,141 does.
In Missaukee County, hunters harvested a total of 2,899 deer with 1,505 of them being bucks and the remaining 1,394 does. Finally, Lake County hunters harvested 3,227 deer in 2022. Of that total, 1,355 were bucks, while 1,872 were does.
According to the data collected, most harvest reports came during the firearm season, with 154,598 deer reported taken from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30. The DNR also reported 45,834 deer were reported taken on the opening day of the firearm season, translating to nearly 30% of the firearm season harvest and over 15% of the overall deer season harvest.
The total reported for archery season was 95,125 deer, according to the DNR. The combined total of harvest reports in firearm and archery seasons, 250,083 deer, made up 82.5% of the total harvest.
A majority, 56.76%, of the harvest reports that came through were for antlered deer, with 172,044 legal bucks and 131,043 antlerless deer reported. There also were 23,123 hunters who reported harvesting more than one buck, the DNR said.
One new feature the online harvest reporting system offers is the ability to discern types of antlerless deer reported. Of the harvested deer reported as antlerless, 83% were reported as does, 6.2% as doe fawns, 8.9% as buck fawns, 1.4% as bucks with antlers less than 3 inches and 0.5% as bucks with shed antlers. The DNR said the accuracy of these reports will need to be verified in future years.
Reports came in through the DNR website, via in-person help at customer service centers, over the phone and through the DNR Hunt Fish app. The app was designed from the beginning with harvest reporting in mind, and for many is the easiest way to check that requirement off the list.
Nearly 83% of hunters reporting a deer harvest this year were able to complete their report in under five minutes, according to the DNR. The agency’s website proved to be the most common way for reports to be submitted, with more than 86% of reports received through the website, while the app accounted for 13% of reports. In total, 208,408 individual hunters submitted a harvest report.
With the 2022 season and first year of the mandatory harvest reporting in the books, the DNR said efforts shift to understanding the relationship between data collected through this new method and through the traditional, mailed survey the DNR has relied upon in the past. This traditional post-season survey allows the DNR to cross-reference the new data and get feedback from unsuccessful hunters to help collect information on hunter efforts and opinions on topical management questions.
It is important to continue the traditional survey in the coming years to understand reporting rates and gather the information that can’t be collected through the new harvest reporting system, though the scope and scale of the survey are likely to be reduced over time.
The new reporting system also might look different when hunters take to Michigan’s outdoors later this fall.
In early February, 36th District Sen. Michele Hoitenga introduced legislation to reduce the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest to the DNR within 72 hours from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction. Senate Bill 46 would remove the misdemeanor penal code from mandatory 72-hour deer harvest reporting rules and mirrors legislation Hoitenga introduced as a representative in the state House in 2022.
In a mid-October letter, Whitmer penned a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives. In the letter, Whiter said, as introduced, House Bill 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest from a misdemeanor offense to a civil infraction.
As originally introduced, Whitmer wrote her administration supported the bill and called for its passage. The bill that came to her desk for signature, however, did not mirror its original intent. As a result, the Whitmer vetoed it.
Last year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted the new rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
A letter, penned in September by DNR Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden. Mueller is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR wanted to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Government Operations unchanged, but when it got to the House floor it was amended. The amendments took away the mandatory reporting and also made it so the Natural Resources Commission is prevented from instituting that type of regulation. It passed through the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
It left the Senate committee in late September and was passed by the legislative branch.
Michigan was the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting and the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
Hoitenga’s new Senate Bill will be referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Agriculture for consideration and remains there.
