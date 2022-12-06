Here is a little food for thought, no pun intended, related to the current deer hunting season that continues through the end of the month.
Although there was hesitation by some hunters to accept mandatory, online reporting for all harvested deer, many hunters have and continue to report their harvests, according to Department of Natural Resources Deer, Elk and Moose Management Specialist Chad Stewart.
Looking at the data on Dec. 1, Stewart said more than 150,000 harvested deer were reported from the firearm deer season to the online reporting portal. Before the start of the firearm season, roughly 100,000 harvested deer had been reported from the special seasons and the first archery season.
He said because of the new online reporting system and the quickness with which the data is made available, new avenues of data are and will be open to the DNR.
“We had more than 45,000 deer reported that were taken on opening day (of the firearm season). Keep in mind that was a Tuesday opener and that is not the most desirable day and the weather system that move in,” he said. “When you factor in how much daylight and shooting hours there were, it translates to one deer harvested for every 0.8 seconds of daylight on opening day. It is absolutely mind-blowing when you can boil things down like that.”
He said that is just the deer that were reported and there most certainly were deer not reported. With that in mind, Stewart said the number of deer taken overall and on the opening day of the firearm season is probably higher.
Last year, Stewart said the DNR estimated there were 200,000 deer taken during the firearm season. So, if the current 2022 season is anything like last year, the new reporting system has accounted for 75% of the harvest. For the first year of the new system, Stewart said that is pretty good.
Some states have been doing this type of mandatory reporting for years and still don’t have that type of percentage.
He also said the data, as well as the speed at which it becomes available, is better than ever. It gives him something to talk about with media, hunters and other biologists but there is a learning curve with the data, too.
“We still have to understand what the data means and the quality of it, but it seems to track with what we think,” he said. “It validates the old system and how good it was and is, but we have so much more information now.”
The DNR has historically sent mail surveys to randomly selected license buyers after hunting seasons have ended and asked them to report information about their hunting activities and harvest. This information gathered from a sample of hunters was used to estimate the harvest and hunting activities for all hunters.
Response rates to the mail surveys have declined from about 75% in the mid-2000s to 33% in 2021 and were expected to decline to about 25% by 2030. Low response rates can lead to an inaccurate, biased estimate of the harvest.
Because declining survey response rates, which are unlikely to reverse, increase the level of uncertainty with deer harvest estimates, the DNR decided to find another avenue to gather the data it needed.
Mail surveys also are expensive and time-consuming. It costs about $173,000 to print and mail a questionnaire to 60,000 deer hunters. The surveys take several months to compile and analyze, with the first survey mailing going out in December and the final report not finalized until the following summer.
Online mandatory harvest reporting will more efficiently collect better, less-biased data at a finer scale and produce harvest summaries sooner than they were available before.
The Deer Harvest Report Summary dashboard shows, as of Dec. 5, more than 260,000 harvests reported so far this season including how many of those deer were antlered, antlerless and taken in each of Michigan’s 83 counties.
Wexford County reported a total of 2,164 deer harvested, including 1,187 antlered and 977 antlerless, while Missaukee County hunters reported a total of 2,644 total deer harvested, including 1,462 antlered and 1,182 antlerless.
Osceola County has reported a total of 4,185 deer harvested, including 2,484 antlered and 1,701 antlerless, while Lake County hunters reported 2,960 total deer harvested, including 1,320 antlered and 1,640 antlerless.
As for the overall deer hunting season, Stewart said anecdotally it seemed like it was a typical one, relative to what has been experienced thus far. It was, however, different for DNR staff, Stewart said.
“It was different for us because we didn’t have the level of intensity for our check stations. We found our traditional roles on Nov. 15 through Nov. 18 being a lot different than normal,” he said. “We didn’t have the check stations and we weren’t collecting biological data, so it was a little different for us. It wasn’t bad, but it was different. There was a learning curve for our staff.”
Moving forward, Stewart said the two remaining deer seasons are muzzleloader and late antlerless, but there also is the continuation of the archery season. He said historically, late antlerless and muzzleloader seasons rank third and fourth in terms of harvest numbers. While lower than archery and firearms harvest numbers, Stewart said when the books are closed on 2022 hunting season, probably another 50,000 to 55,000 deer will be harvested this month.
Of that, Stewart anticipated 40,000 to 45,000 of those will be reported through the online system, which will put the total reported harvest around 300,000 for the year. He also historically the switch from looking for antlered deer to antlerless deer typically occurs in the late season and there is nothing that would indicate that trend to be different this year.
“Throughout October and the first half of November and even the first part of the firearm season, more bucks are harvested than does,” Stewart said. By Nov. 24ish, they will report taking more antlerless deer and that will continue through December. Hunters are looking for bucks the first two months, and then they are looking to fill the freezer with does during the last month.”
Although there is excitement from the DNR about the new reporting system and what it means for data gathering, there still is the potential criminal offense attached to the change for not reporting. It is not being enforced this year, but in 2023 it could be, which means if a successful hunter fails to report their deer harvest they could be charged with a misdemeanor.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
A letter, penned on Sept. 19 by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden. Mueller is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR would like to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other recent Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed earlier this year, and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
Eichinger wrote House Bill 6354, as introduced and referred to the House Government Operation Committee, would amend section 40118 of NREPA to reduce the penalty from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction, where a violator may be ordered to pay a civil fine of not more than $150.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Government Operations unchanged, but when it got to the House floor on Sept. 21, it was amended. The amendments took away the mandatory reporting and also made it so the Natural Resources Commission is prevented from instituting that type of regulation. It passed through the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources. It left the Senate committee on Sept. 28 and was passed by the legislative branch.
In a letter dated Oct. 14, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer penned a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives. In the letter, Whiter said, as introduced, House Bill 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest from a misdemeanor offense to a civil infraction. As it was originally introduced, Whitmer wrote her administration supported the bill and called for its passage.
The bill that came to her desk for signature, however, did not mirror its original intent.
With the legislature in the final weeks of the current session and in a lame duck that looks to be limited in action, the New Year likely will start with the mandatory reporting of deer harvesting having criminal charges attached to it for failure to do so.
Stewart said he is uncertain what will happen moving forward, but the DNR is still supportive of the original changes proposed in House Bill 6354.
“We are still very much supportive of a sponsor crafting a bill that was similar to the initial bill that was crafted,” he said. “That is a priority for us to get it changed. We have gone on record as being supportive of it early on, but the likelihood of that happening, I don’t know.”
