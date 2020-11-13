DNR, AAA offer tips as deer day approaches

The opening day of the firearm deer season is a few days away, and two state organizations are giving hunters and drivers some reminders.
First, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters regardless of whether it is their first season or their 40th, it is important to have a plan for processing the carcass if they have a successful hunt.
Whether you have a professional processor do the work or choose to process your deer yourself, preparation is the key to keep meat fresh and tasty. As a result, the DNR has a video (https://youtu.be/kNVZgVsCAPs) that walks a person through quartering a deer. If that seems too complicated, the DNR also said working with a professional who will do the processing is an option. The DNR listed various businesses in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford that would be options.
Health and safety are important to remember when processing a deer, and that includes wearing latex or rubber gloves while handling deer and cleaning your knives and other tools in a solution of 50% bleach, 50% water when finished with your work, according to the DNR.
It also is important to remember to take care when cutting near the brain and spinal cord, and the DNR said if you see anything like nodules or abscesses, contact the DNR Wildlife Disease Lab by filling out this form found at www2.dnr.state.mi.us/ORS/Survey/4?utm_campaign=deer%20processing%20tips&utm_medium=mkt%20email&utm_source=govdeliveryor by calling (517) 336-5030.
With roughly 550,000 hunters preparing to head out for the start of the firearm deer season, drivers need to remember that more than 43% of vehicle-deer crashes occur in the state during October, November and December, according to AAA of Michigan.
Last year, AAA reported 12 people were killed in deer crashes. About 75% of the fatalities were on motorcycles, and another 1,429 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes, according to AAA. In Michigan, vehicle-deer crashes are expensive, causing at least $130 million in damage annually, according to AAA. The state has a 1.7 million-strong deer herd, and deer frequently travel in groups. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more nearby, according to AAA.
In 2019, AAA reported there were 54,254 vehicle deer crashes, up 1.5% from 53,464 during 2018.
Staying awake, alert, and sober as well as being alert at dawn and dusk are important tips to remember to avoid vehicle/deer crashes, according to AAA. If a crash with a deer is unavoidable, AAA reminds drivers to not swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.
When riding a motorcycle, AAA recommended slowing down and being alert for deer while also covering the brakes to reduce reaction time. Using high beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible also can prove to be helpful, according to AAA.
