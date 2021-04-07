DNR: Be black bear SMART from the start

With things starting to warm up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources again is reminding people that bears are up and encounters are more likely this time of year.
The DNR said bear observations and encounters are more likely to occur during the spring and summer months, especially, while bears forage for food. Most wild animals are generally fearful of humans and will leave if they are aware of your presence, but the DNR said if a person encounters a bear in their yard or on a trail, there are several things they should do.
First, the DNR said to remain calm and be bear S.M.A.R.T:
• Stand your ground and do not run or play dead.
• Make loud noises and back away slowly.
• Always provide a clear and unobstructed escape route for the bear.
• Rarely do bears attack, but if they do, fight back.
• Treat bears with respect and observe them from a distance.
The DNR said there are ways to reduce the risk of bear encounters by removing food sources from your yard or by enjoying the outdoors responsibly in areas where bears are found. Despite the abundance of natural food available in the spring and summer, human-provided food sources are often an easy meal for these opportunistic feeders, according to the DNR.
“Every year, we receive numerous reports of bears eating from bird feeders, garbage cans, grills and campsites,‘ Cody Norton, Michigan Department of Natural Resources large carnivore specialist said. “Leaving food accessible to bears is problematic for the bear and the community. Once a bear has found a food source, it will continue to return in search of a meal, and while you may enjoy seeing the bear, your neighbor may not. Bears that rely on human food sources often encounter people, causing them to lose their natural fear of humans.‘
Last month, DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said bears should start to wake up anytime between early March and the first of April. Some of when bears wake up is weather dependant. If it ends up being a cold spring, they might not emerge as soon.
Regardless, he said by mid-April all the bears will be up and active, according to Richardson.
Many of the annually reported bear conflicts are from urban and residential communities in northern Michigan, where there are numerous homes with bird feeders and accessible garbage cans and pet foods.
Additionally, chickens, apiaries (beehives) and other small livestock can attract the attention of a bear. To keep coops and beehives secured, install an electric fence or store in an enclosed area.
“Removing food sources and knowing what to do in a bear encounter is the best way to avoid conflict and coexist with bears,‘ Norton said. “Those of us who live and recreate in the bear range share the responsibility of avoiding activities that create potential bear problems.‘
To learn more about being Bear SMART this spring, visit Michigan.gov/Wildlife or contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.
