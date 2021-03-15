DNR: Be careful when burning near dry grass, brush or leaves

Last week, most of the snow melted off of yards and open areas and now the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be careful when burning near dry grass, brush or leaves.
The ground may look damp and muddy, but grass and brush are dry in spring even if the ground is wet. That means fire can spread fast.
“Everybody wants to get out and clean up their yard, but it’s important to check conditions before burning and to understand how dry these fuels on the ground are,‘ Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan, and some fires already have scorched Lower Michigan landscapes, including a 432-acre fire in the state’s Thumb region.
Open burning is allowed where the ground is still snow-covered. Otherwise, a free burn permit is required. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
Rogers urged people to be careful when burning yard debris, enjoying campfires or doing other outdoor activities, especially those that include heat or gas-powered engines.
The DNR has several recommendations to reduce the risk of causing a wildfire. This includes placing a charcoal grill on a hard service, such as a concrete driveway rather than on the lawn where a spark or loose coal could ignite dry grass. The DNR also recommends keeping an eye out while using a chainsaw and law mowers because a spark from the blade could start a fire.
When using all-terrain vehicles, lawnmowers or other outdoor machinery, the DNR recommends being careful as heat from a mower or exhaust pipe can ignite dry grass. Likewise, a trailer chain dragging on pavement also can create sparks that ignite grass, according to the DNR.
Finally, the DNR recommends never leaving any fire unattended and making sure all debris and campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
Most of Michigan’s wildfires occur in April, May, and June. According to the DNR, which is responsible for wildland fire protection on millions of acres of state and private land, April is when wildfires typically start becoming a problem.
