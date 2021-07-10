LANSING — The results of both the 2021 bear and elk drawings are in and can be found online or by calling the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
There were 7,001 bear licenses and 260 elk licenses available for the 2021 fall hunting seasons. Check drawing results online, www.mdnr-elicense.com, or call 517-284-9453 (WILD) to learn if you were successfully drawn.
New regulations this year for bear hunting include license quotas, archery-only seasons in the northern Lower Peninsula and a ban on bait barrels on public lands.
The first elk hunt period 1 is Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, Sept. 17 through Sept. 20 and Oct. 1 through Oct. 4. The second elk hunt period is from Dec. 11 through Dec. 19.
If a hunter was successfully drawn, but is unable to partake in either hunt, they can transfer or donate their license to an unsuccessful youth applicant or any person with an advanced illness. Transfer forms and other information are available at michigan.gov/hunttransfers.
Unsuccessful youth applicants and those with an advanced illness can register for a donated or transferred bear or elk hunt until July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.