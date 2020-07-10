DNR Cadillac Unit seeks input on their 2022 treatment plan for thousands of acres of woodland

CADILLAC — Starting on Monday, the DNR Cadillac Unit began collecting feedback on their forest management plan for 2022.
Every year, the DNR manages the forests to keep them healthy, improve habitat, harvest forest products, and help prevent wildfires. This includes cutting and thinning trees, prescribed burning and planting new trees. These actions are planned two years in advance.
Instead of hosting face-to-face open houses this year, the DNR’s Forest Resources Division is asking for public input online or over the phone (by appointment). This decision is part of the statewide effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To submit feedback, go to the interactive online map and click on your area of interest to find out what forest management prescriptions are planned. Areas that are subject to public comment are highlighted in orange.
There are thousands of acres in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties that are under review for 2022: in Wexford County, there are 4,299 acres; in Missaukee County, there are 9,694 acres; in Osceola County, there are 1,494 acres; and in Lake County, there are more than 4,944 acres (details about one of the management "compartments" in Lake County were not available online as of Monday).
In Wexford County, acres under review are divided among two different compartments — one 2,649 acres in size and the other 1,650 acres in size — both located near the northern border of the county.
A report on the larger compartment written by stand examiner Joe Ventimiglia indicates that a major portion of acreage in this compartment is composed of natural jack, white and red pine stands. A section of the locally known "Old Indian Trail" runs through the southwest corner of the compartment.
"Fuel types within compartment could support larger fire growth," the report states. "Dispersed camping and other recreational use could be a cause for wildfire ignitions. Wheeled suppression vehicles could be utilized."
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello is quoted in the report indicating that the Manistee River has been recommended for designation as a Natural River. Therefore, according to the Natural Rivers Management Plan draft, no cutting should take place within 175 feet of the Manistee River. No cutting should take place within 75 feet of Soper Creek, and no cutting should occur within 50 feet of Filer Creek or any of the other small tributaries in this area.
"Shade, limiting sediment input, and woody debris recruitment are crucial to trout streams. Restricting cutting to outside the appropriate buffers will help to maintain the temperatures and habitat required to maintain the health of these streams, and the watershed in general," the report states. "Also, active management for aspen regeneration in riparian zones adjacent to Soper and Filer Creeks and other tributaries should be avoided. Young aspen is a prime source of food for beavers, and beavers have the potential to negatively impact trout streams."
The report indicates that 462 acres of woodland will be harvested, 133 acres will be planted, and 133 acres will undergo site preparation. The tree species that will be harvested include aspen, jack pine, natural mixed pine, red pine and white pine. Of the acres harvested, 367 will be through clear-cut, 56 through thinning and 40 through overstory removal.
The second compartment in the county is very similar to the first, according to a report also written by Ventimiglia.
"Baxter Bridge State Forest Campground is located to the west of this compartment and provides over 24 camping sites and access to the Manistee River for fishing and canoeing opportunities," the report states. "In addition, there are several road end camping sites located on the Manistee River that provide semi-wilderness camping experience. Both the Silver and Buttermilk Creeks also provide excellent fishing challenges. Hunting opportunities in the compartment are excellent."
Like the first compartment, the reports conclude that no cutting should take place within 175 feet of the Manistee River, within 75 feet of Buttermilk Creek, or within 50 feet of Silver Creek or any of the other small tributaries in this area. Also, no active management for aspen regeneration should take place within 100 yards of the smaller streams like Silver Creek, Buttermilk Creek, and other tributaries.
Featured species of wildlife in both compartments include bittern, woodcock, beaver, black bear, eastern massasuga rattlesnake, golden-winged warbler, mallard, pileated woodpecker, ruffed grouse, snowshoe hare, white-tailed deer, and wood duck.
"Most of these species benefit from young forest and open types while some require some old trees for foraging and nest/den sites," the report continues. "Maintaining the opening types and balancing harvests with a diverse assortment of age classes in the timber types will meet the goals for these species."
Plans for the second compartment include commercial harvest of 113 acres, which includes 108 acres of aspen and five acres of upland conifers.
For a far more comprehensive description of these areas, along with the composition of tree species and plans for treatment, see the full reports online at https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79136_79237_81036---,00.html.
The comment period for the State forest lands in the Cadillac Unit runs from July 6 to Aug. 5, 2020.
You can submit comments directly through the map, or if you would like to speak to a DNR staffer regarding your comments or concerns, you may email SobieskiS@michigan.gov to set up an appointment.
Your input will be used to make final decisions on forest management actions. Those decisions will be made at meetings known as compartment reviews. You may also participate in those meetings, but the comment period is the best time to offer input. Learn more about open houses and compartment reviews at www.Michigan.gov/ForestInput.
