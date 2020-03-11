DNR conservation officer helps resolve vehicle pursuit, standoff with armed suspect

BALDWIN — A 39-year-old LeRoy man was arrested over the weekend and arraigned Monday in the Lake County Trial Court after he led law enforcement on a pursuit.
James Gross was arraigned on charges of police officer assaulting, resisting or obstructing, possession of a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and fleeing and eluding for his connection with an incident on March 6.
Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck was checking streams in Lake County for steelhead activity Friday night when, aware of several reports of residential break-ins in the area, he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a loud exhaust and missing license plate light.
After running the driver’s information, Killingbeck confirmed the driver of the vehicle, later found to be Gross, was wanted on multiple warrants in Newaygo and Osceola counties. When Killingbeck returned to Gross’ vehicle he allegedly admitted he was aware of the warrants.
Killingbeck asked Gross if there was anything in the vehicle that the officer should be aware of, according to the press release. At that point, Gross admitted to and began to reach for a sawed-off shotgun, according to a DNR press release. Killingbeck ordered Gross not to touch the shotgun and opened the driver’s door in an attempt to secure Gross and the firearm. However, Gross resisted and quickly drove away, the press release said.
It also was alleged Gross said, “Sorry, I can’t,‘ after Killingbeck ordered him to not touch the weapon, according to the press release.
Killingbeck then pursued Gross and was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After a roughly 25-mile chase, Gross returned to his Osceola County home and barricaded himself inside, according to the press release. It was at that point, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Reed City Police Department assisted Killingbeck and established a perimeter around the house, the press release said.
After negotiating for an hour, Killingbeck convinced Gross to peacefully surrender. Once Gross was arrested, Killingbeck found a pistol in the vehicle, but the shotgun was missing, according to the press release. The missing shotgun, however, was located after Killingbeck retraced the pursuit route. Gross had tossed the gun out the window during the pursuit, the press release said.
