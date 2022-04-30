With the state continuing its COVID-19 recovery phase, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be returning to pre-pandemic operating hours including at the Cadillac Customer Service Center.
On May 1, customer service centers in Baraga, Bay City, Detroit, Escanaba, Gaylord, Lansing, Marquette, Newberry, Plainwell, Roscommon, Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse and field offices in Naubinway and Norway will go back to regular hours of operation. These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. The Naubinway and Norway locations, however, will have hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Crystal Falls location will remain closed to the public.
Like most agencies and businesses throughout Michigan, the DNR suspended or reduced public access to many buildings and facilities in keeping with the changing COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions. No matter which DNR destination you plan to visit, it’s always a good idea to call ahead to check hours. Hours can be affected by state holiday observances and availability.
State parks, state campgrounds, state game and wildlife areas, state forests and many other places are open, as most have been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that even during a post-surge recovery phase, face masks remain an important tool in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone who feels sick may be at higher risk of infection, or who feels better protected when masked should choose when they feel comfortable masking. As always, changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 status could affect public hours of operation at DNR sites and facilities. Updates will be shared at michigan.gov/dnr.
