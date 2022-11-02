CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said most of the benefit of the online, mandatory reporting of deer harvests will be long-term.
It should come as no surprise that the DNR is not making deer management decisions by the day, which includes the decision to move to online, mandatory reporting for deer hunters who successfully harvest a deer. He said with the mail survey that the DNR had been using to get this data, hunter response had been steadily declining.
For example, if Osceola County had an estimated deer harvest of 7,200, but there also was a confidence interval of 1,000 that meant the range of deer harvested ranged from roughly 6,000 to 8,000. A confidence interval, in statistics, refers to the probability that, in this case, deer harvest will fall between two set values.
“At some point, the way we were doing it would not work or it would not be useful information,” Richardson said.
Richardson also said the ability for real-time data collection is not a huge deal, but if the need for disease surveillance becomes a priority in the area he works in, it would be helpful.
When using the deer harvest numbers of pre-pandemic as the basis for comparison, Richardson said most of the counties he works in are between 1/6 or 1/7 reported so far this year. Statistically, there is no significance to that, but Richardson said if those online numbers showed that they were at 50% of the 2019 total harvest numbers it would be. He said that would indicate there was some sort of reporting issues with hunters or that the DNR was significantly off with its total harvest numbers generated from the mail-in surveys.
A better way to collect data
The DNR has traditionally gathered most deer harvest information through check stations and mail surveys.
Most biological data, like harvest date and location, animal’s sex and age, antler beam diameters and antler points, came directly from harvested animals through face-to-face meetings with hunters at check stations. This biological data was used to monitor the size, composition and health of the deer herd.
The DNR has historically sent mail surveys to randomly selected license buyers after hunting seasons have ended and asked them to report information about their hunting activities and harvest. This information gathered from a sample of hunters was used to estimate the harvest and hunting activities for all hunters.
“Both ways of gathering data, check stations and mail surveys, assume that the information collected is representative of all the deer that are harvested, but biases, errors and insufficient data limit the usefulness of the biological data and survey estimates,” DNR wildlife biologist and survey specialist Brian Frawley said. “Most data have been collected from hunters who voluntarily provide the information, and these hunters and their harvest may not represent all hunters and their harvest.”
Response rates to the mail surveys have declined from about 75% in the mid-2000s to 33% in 2021 and were expected to decline to about 25% by 2030. Low response rates can lead to an inaccurate, biased estimate of the harvest.
Because declining survey response rates, which are unlikely to reverse, increase the level of uncertainty with deer harvest estimates, the DNR decided to find another avenue to gather the data it needed.
“We feel it’s important to have confident harvest estimates to make the best, most informed management decisions for one of our most prized natural resources,” DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist Chad Stewart said.
Mail surveys also are expensive and time-consuming. It costs about $173,000 to print and mail a questionnaire to 60,000 deer hunters. The surveys take several months to compile and analyze, with the first survey mailing going out in December and the final report not finalized until the following summer.
Online mandatory harvest reporting will more efficiently collect better, less-biased data at a finer scale and produce harvest summaries sooner than they were available before.
“The speed of the information available, and the amount of information we’ll now have available, is one of the biggest advantages to this new system,” Stewart said. “Our new system, with its corresponding public-facing dashboard, will show hunters every day how harvest is progressing across the season, with up-to-date accounts on total harvest in the state, harvest by county, season harvest and even harvest by day.”
Online harvest reporting makes it cheaper and more convenient for hunters since they can report harvest via a smart device, compared to traveling to a check station. It is also available 24/7 rather than restricted to normal working hours.
The Deer Harvest Report Summary dashboard shows, as of late October, more than 52,000 harvests reported so far this season including how many of those deer were antlered, antlerless and taken in each of Michigan’s 83 counties.
The reported harvest for each of the three completed deer seasons was 6,299 for the Liberty Hunt, 3,469 for the early antlerless firearm season and 411 for the Independence Hunt.
Stewart said that if this year’s total deer harvest in those seasons is similar to what it was last year, then the DNR is looking at capturing much of the total harvest with online reporting.
The number of deer harvest reports submitted by Michigan hunters is currently greater than those submitted in other states with mandatory deer harvest reporting and comparable hunter numbers and seasons, like Missouri and Wisconsin. This comparison suggests that most Michigan hunters are complying with the new rules.
“This would, in my opinion, exceed expectations for our first year,” Stewart said.
Currently, there are 14 counties with more than 1,000 deer harvests reported, and the top five counties are Lapeer, St. Clair, Montcalm, Sanilac and Newaygo.
Wexford County reported a total of 447 deer harvested, including 254 antlered and 193 antlerless, while Missaukee County hunters reported a total of 571 total deer harvested, including 318 antlered and 253 antlerless.
Osceola County has reported a total of 1,083 deer harvested, including 671 antlered and 412 antlerless, while Lake County hunters reported 807 total deer harvested, including 404 antlered and 403 antlerless.
For comparison, the top county for deer harvest was Lapeer County with 1,862, while the lowest county for deer harvest was Keweenaw County with eight. Still, both Osceola and Lake counties ranked in the top half of Michigan counties for deer harvest. Osceola ranked 27th while Lake County was 40th. Again, this was based on the total number of deer harvested so far through the 2022 deer season.
Stewart explained that because of the ability to tie deer harvest to individual licenses, a feature previously unavailable, the new reporting system will give the DNR a better understanding of how many hunters are using one of their combination license tags to take an antlerless deer in the archery season.
“Right now, we know what the estimated antlerless harvest is in the archery season, but don’t understand what licenses hunters are necessarily using to make their harvest decisions,” he said. “We’ll also have a better understanding of reported harvests of button bucks, bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches. Currently, all of those deer are reported as antlerless deer, but we have never been able to fully quantify the values for any of them.”
Another function of the online reporting system is the integration of disease surveillance information. Hunters reporting deer harvested in disease priority areas will receive notifications and instructions on submitting their deer for testing, should they choose to volunteer their deer for either chronic wasting disease or bovine tuberculosis testing.
“The submission process, with hunters receiving a confirmation number from their successful harvest submission, will improve the convenience and flexibility for hunters to submit their deer for testing and allow additional sites, such as 24-7 drop boxes and convenient locations through partnerships with processors and taxidermists, to be used for submission,” Stewart said.
How reporting works
Hunters will have up to 72 hours after taking a deer to report their harvest, either online at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport or through the DNR’s new mobile app.
All successful hunters will be asked to report the unique kill tag license number that was attached to the deer, the hunter’s date of birth, the exact harvest location, the type of deer harvested, fawn, antlered or adult doe, if they harvest a buck the number of antler points and date of kill. Some hunters will be asked additional questions that will help the DNR understand conditions in the field that affect the harvest.
So far in the 2022 deer season, 81% of hunters reporting deer kills have completed the harvest report in under five minutes.
Hunters can watch short videos on how to report a harvest on the DNR Hunt Fish app and how to report through the eLicense website. While it has shown to be a quick and easy process, technical assistance is available at a variety of locations around the state or by calling 517-284-9453 during normal business hours.
Answers to frequently asked questions also are available on the DNR deer harvest reporting webpage.
The 50-year deer patch tradition continues
This year marks 50 years of the DNR’s deer management cooperator patch, which was first produced in 1972. Historically, hunters who brought their harvested deer into a deer check station received a patch in exchange for the biological data collected by DNR staff.
The DNR is shifting its deer check stations — now simply called “deer stations” — toward more targeted disease surveillance in areas of interest. Staffed sample submission stations will still be open in areas where disease monitoring is taking place, and hunters harvesting a deer in those areas will receive a notification after reporting their deer harvest online.
Many hunters consider the deer patch a way to celebrate their hunt or harvest. Those who want a patch to commemorate the deer season can purchase one online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses, or from the DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, for $8 while supplies last.
“This is an option that has been requested over the years, particularly by hunters who had to travel long distances to get to a check station,” Stewart said.
During the 50 years since the patch was introduced, the size of Michigan’s deer population, and deer management, has changed.
“When the patch first came out in the early 1970s, we were harvesting under 100,000 deer in the state. Fast-forward 20 years and our harvest nearly eclipsed 600,000. Today, we are around 400,000, and many changes over this time have been made to accommodate the changing deer herd,” Stewart said.
As the deer herd has grown and the number of hunters has declined, Michigan’s deer population is no longer at risk of collapse. The information that used to be collected at check stations is no longer essential for monitoring deer herd growth and harvest and it has become increasingly important to monitor deer disease at these stations instead.
Because of the work done over the years at check stations, the DNR can estimate the age structure of the harvest from all deer reported through its new online system — expected to be several hundred thousand, compared to the 10-20,000 that typically would come in to check stations.rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com
