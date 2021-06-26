DNR determines Colfax Fire caused by sparks from something being dragged across pavement

MANTON — Someone dragging something behind their vehicle created sparks that landed alongside 31 Road, which eventually sparked a wildfire that scorched 378 acres over the course of several days.
That's the conclusion of the Department of Natural Resources following an investigation into the cause of the Colfax Fire, which started on May 26 near the Baxter Bridge in northern Wexford County.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Kerry Wieber said an object such as a chain being dragged across the pavement is the most likely explanation for the cause of the fire, but they're unsure exactly what the object was and who was dragging it.
Wieber said there were several points along 31 Road where sparks landed, igniting dry grasses and pine needles. The fire spread northeast from there.
While the fire is believed to have been caused by sparks off the road, Wieber said the reason it grew so large so quickly has to do with other factors, including gusty winds, warm weather conditions, low humidity, and the prevalence of dry fuel for the fire to consume.
The fire area is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and south of 8 Road.
In total, Wieber said 151 structures were threatened by the Colfax Fire, 86 of which were residences and 65 of which were outbuildings such as sheds and garages.
Although no homes sustained significant damage in the fire, Wieber said the blaze did destroy a travel trailer, a utility trailer, a tractor backhoe and a snowmobile.
The fire was brought under control through the combined efforts of multiple departments, including the DNR, Forest Service and several local fire departments. Wieber added that rain helped to quell any remaining hot spots a couple of days after the fire started.
