Ice may still be on many local lakes, but soon open water will be visible.
Once that happens, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people it may be more likely they see dead fish or aquatic animals. While it can be startling to see the dead fish or other aquatic animals, the DNR is reminding Michiganders it is a normal occurrence this time of year. Winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.
Shallow lakes with excess aquatic vegetation and soft bottoms are more prone to this occurrence, particularly, when a deep snowpack reduces sunlight for the plants. Canals in urban areas also are quite susceptible due to the large amounts of nutrient runoff and pollution from roads and lawns and septic systems that flow into these areas, especially from large storm events.
Fish and other aquatic life typically die in late winter but may not be noticed until a month after the ice leaves lakes. That’s because the dead fish and other aquatic life are temporarily preserved by the cold water. Fish also may be affected by rapid changes in water temperature due to unseasonably warm temperatures leading to stress and, sometimes, mortality.
The DNR said that could be the case this year with the record or near-record cold temperatures and the large snowfalls Michigan experienced this month and any rapid warming in the coming months.
Fish can become easily stressed in winter due to low energy reserves because feeding is at a minimum in winter. They are then less able to handle low oxygen and temperatures swings.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said historically Cadillac area inland lakes could experience issues with fish kill once the ice is off the numerous bodies of water, but he is not anticipating that being a problem this spring.
“If you get ice in November and it doesn’t leave until April, you could have a fish kill. That was not the case this year and I’m not expecting any big spring fish kills,” he said. “Things can still happen and we always get reports of some dead fish in the spring, but I’m not expecting thousands of fish that die or big winter kills.”
Tonello said in 2014 after a long and brutal winter that included a lot of lake ice, a lot of snow and not a lot of sunlight reaching the aquatic vegetation there was fish kill on local lakes like Pleasant Lake in Wexford County and Sapphire Lake in Missaukee County.
He also said another thing that can impact fish mortality is temperatures swings from cold to hot. He said if things warm up too quickly then it can take out the weaker fish.
Dissolved oxygen is required by fish and all other forms of aquatic life. Once daylight is greatly reduced by ice and snow cover, aquatic plants stop producing oxygen and many fish die. The bacteria that decompose organic materials on the bottom of the lake use the remaining oxygen in the water, according to the DNR.
Once the oxygen is reduced and other aquatic animals die and start decomposing, the DNR said the rate that oxygen is used for decomposition is additionally increased — that means that dissolved oxygen levels in the water decrease even further, leading to increasing winter kill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.