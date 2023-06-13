CADILLAC — In recent years, the mouth of the Lake Mitchell side of the canal has become more difficult to navigate by boat due to the shallow depth of the water.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources began a project to alleviate this issue. An excavator was brought to the site and crews began the process of dredging the lake bottom to a depth of 4.5 feet in front of the canal.
Ham Hobson, DNR supervisor, said sand from the shoreline naturally drifted into the mouth of the canal over the course of a number of years. He said sand buildup started to become a noticeable problem by 2022.
Hobson said they’ll be removing around 500 yards of sand over the course of about two days. He added that before beginning work, they were granted a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Dredging such as this is required once about every decade or so, said Hobson, who added that the Cadillac side of the canal seems OK for now.
