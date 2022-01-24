DNR finalizes walleye management plan for inland waters

A plan was recently finalized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to guide the department’s management of one of the most popular fish species in inland waters — walleye.
The plan aims toward maximizing both angler satisfaction and the ecological benefits of the state’s walleye fisheries. It also was formulated after careful consideration and integration of public input on the draft plan, which the DNR said it initially asked for in February 2021.
Although walleye inhabit the Great Lakes, rivers and inland lakes, the new plan focuses on Michigan’s inland waters and mostly the inland lakes. The DNR said that was because walleye management in Great Lakes waters is primarily addressed in various other department-approved management or rehabilitation plans.
As for the plan, it provides an overview of the status of walleye in the state, the biology and ecology of inland walleye populations, angler perceptions about management and fishing opportunities and previous management efforts.
DNR Fisheries Division Aquatic and Regulatory Affairs Unit Manager Seth Herbst was the lead author of the new plan. He said walleye is an ecologically important species that also receive attention from the anglers of the state.
“It is essential that we formalize and implement statewide manage strategies to maintain and enhance walleye populations during a time frame when this species is threatened by changing habitats, including establishments of detrimental aquatic invasive species,” Herbst said. “Effective management leads to robust walleye populations, and that means diverse fishing opportunities for anglers.”
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said he didn’t believe the new plan would have an immediate impact on any of the Cadillac area’s inland lakes, but having a plan does provide a blueprint. It doesn’t, however, provide any insight into funding to hire extra staff or for raising walleye to be planted in the lakes.
“There is some real good stuff in there and one thing that might become more relevant as government shrinks and fisheries shrink is the partnership with the public to help raise walleye,” he said. “A prime example of that is the Mason County Walleye Association.”
The association’s mission is to raise walleye from hatchlings to fingerlings for planting in Northern and Western Michigan lakes and Hamlin Lake in particular, in perpetuity. To accomplish that mission the group works with the DNR who supply the hatchlings and plant the fingerlings.
He said groups like that may be the future and private citizens may have to play a bigger role in preserving things like the state’s walleye fisheries. For example, Tonello said the amount of DNR fisheries biologists and technicians is roughly half as many as when he started working for the state.
The plan also identifies several management goals that broadly address ecological and social characteristics of walleye fisheries, because both elements are key to successful species management. The plan provides a formalized management framework for walleye that accounts for habitat suitability and describes recommended actions to efficiently and effectively protect and conserve walleye populations throughout the state.
The DNR Fisheries Division developed the plan for Walleye in Michigan’s Inland Waters with assistance from Michigan State University Fisheries and Wildlife Department faculty. Additionally, consultation with Tribal governments and feedback from other state natural resource agencies, citizen advisory committees and anglers were critical to inform and revise early versions of the plan.
To see the final plan go here.
