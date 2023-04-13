Just last week, the region was dealing with potential flooding issues and now the potential for fire is high.
Wednesday morning the National Weather Service in Gaylord and Grand Rapids issued a Red Flag Warning that spanned more than 32 counties combined including Lake, Missaukee and Osceola. Wexford County, however, was not one of the counties listed as part of the Red Flag Warning.
To have a Red Flag Warning issued, temperatures have to be at 75 degrees or higher, with relative humidity below 25% and sustained winds of 15 mph or more.
Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike said although many nearby counties had Red Flag Warning designations until 11 p.m. Wednesday, Boike said not all the ingredients needed for that designation were being met in Wexford County.
“The ingredients for a Red Flag Warning are strong winds, higher temperatures and low relative humidities. We have the temperatures and winds but our relative humidity is just on the edge. We sit at 30%,” he said.
Despite not meeting the criteria to have the Red Flag Warning, Boike said he was surprised there wasn’t some type of caution or warning issued. Regardless, Wednesday afternoon Boike said he believed that or the Red Flag Warning designation would be coming soon.
Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said he had some advice Wednesday for anyone willing to listen, “Don’t burn. Don’t even think about burning because it might catch grass or anything on fire. It is dry out there,” he said.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Alworden said his department had not received any calls for grass fires and joked it was because those weren’t allowed in Haring Township.
Although he joked about Haring Township not allowing grass fires, as the Wexford County Central Dispatch Director, Alworden knows they can happen anywhere. So far, Alworden said his dispatchers have had about a dozen or so calls for grass fires throughout the county. He said the current weather conditions are like a perfect storm when it comes to potential for wildfires or grass fires.
Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said there is an overall concern as fire danger was extremely high Wednesday. While a big portion of the state had Red Flag Warnings issued Wednesday, he anticipated it would be a similar story on Thursday and possibly Friday.
As of Tuesday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
Nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, and yard debris burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan, according to the DNR.
Fire danger goes up when weather is hot and dry and increases even more when it’s windy. Windborne embers can travel far and fast, turning a small fire into a large one. Lightning strikes also are an issue if stormy weather is predicted.
Due to the increased fire danger, the DNR has suspended most prescribed burns over the next few days. Snow is still present in parts of the Upper Peninsula, but people should exercise caution in areas without snow, according to the DNR.
