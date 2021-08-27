CADILLAC — Scrap tires, household waste, clothes, furniture, shingles or construction debris are all things people will take at a dump or landfill.
But another popular place for these items to end up is causing a problem. People are taking this refuse to state land, forests and illegal dumpsites.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Forester Blair Tweedale said no surprise that most of the illegal dumpsites found on state land typically are near populated areas. He said particularly between Cadillac and Manton seems to be bad.
Huron Pines AmeriCorps Cooperative Programs Developer Conor Haenni said his organization has been partnering with the DNR to address some of the issues related to illegal dumping on state land.
“We find trash often. We have, at least the two years I have been running the program, seen smaller piles on two tracks and seasonal roads,” he said.
Haenni said tires — in piles of 15 to 20 — are probably the biggest things he comes across for illegal dumping. When it comes to things that are related to construction, Haenni said a lot of times people, both businesses and homeowners, will contract with a non-licensed hauler.
Businesses or homeowners believe the items they are having hauled away are going to a landfill, but sometimes those items are illegally dumped. The cost is less than going with a licensed hauler, which is attractive to the customer, but it also potentially impacts the environment.
Individuals who don’t want to pay for garbage pickup or to have something hauled away will resort to illegal dumping, too.
In the past, remnants of things like one-pot methamphetamine labs also were found to be illegally dumped on public lands.
“I was naive (about how much trash was illegally dumped) before I started (with AmeriCorps). I knew dumping existed, but I didn’t know how impactful it was,” Haenni said. “When start looking at the numbers, it is crazy. There are more than 650 known illegal dumpsites across the state.”
Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Information Officer Joshua Veal said it is a similar situation on federal forest lands, too.
Veal said he isn’t sure if there are certain times of the year that are busier than others, but during the warmer months is typically when illegal dumping happens. The snowpack is a deterrent, Veal said.
Veal said things like mattresses, furniture, common household trash, tires, yard waste and appliances are some of the trash that is found on federal forest land. He also said while common household waste items such as batteries and household cleaners seem harmless, they can be dangerous to the environment and expensive to clean up.
“Please don’t dump on public lands. It belongs to everyone,” Veal said. “Don’t ruin public property with your stuff.”
Haenni said when they are cleaning up dumpsites on state land it is typically solid waste, but there have been occasions where they have found biohazard waste such as used needles and some types of chemicals.
Haenni said depending on the type of chemicals, it can be dangerous to plants, wildlife, water supplies and humans. He also said the larger solid waste can potentially trap, injure or kill wildlife.
Finally, Haenni said the dumpsites can decrease the property value or tourism in the area because if people are visiting an area and they find it trashed they may not want to return. It can hinder the experience and takes away from the natural beauty, Haenni said.
To report a dumpsite to the DNR, they can call or text the Report All Poaching hotline 24/7 at 800-292-7800. They also can go to Michigan Coalition for Clean Forest website, cleanforests.org, and click the “Quick Links” header and select “Report dumpsite.”
