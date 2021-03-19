CADILLAC — April 1 isn't just for jokes or fools.
That day also marks the start of the new fishing season. The new 2021 license sales have begun for the license that will be valid through March 31, 2022. For bait shop owners like Steve Knaisel the hope is that 2021 will be as successful as 2020. If there was a bright spot for the year lost to COVID-19, it would be Michiganders reconnection with the outdoors.
So far, the Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop owner said everything still seems strong. Although the ice fishing season is over, Knaisel said anglers have moved to the rivers and steelhead.
While no one expected the amount of interest in fishing and hunting that the pandemic caused, Knaisel said he anticipates things might taper off when compared to 2020, but not completely. He said people seemed to enjoy what they did last year and he expects most will come back for more.
While the want to go fishing may be there, Knaisel said a continued problem of having enough gear and merchandise looks to also be a continued hindrance in 2021.
"We are trying to set up for summer right now and very little is coming in. We did our ordering back in October," he said. "Rods and reels are getting hard to find. Some companies have sold out or committed their entire production for the season. If a (bait shop) didn't order early, they are not getting them in."
He also said the problem is a lot of merch comes in from China and there is a myriad of reasons why they are not getting the gear. As a result, Knaisel said he has started to look for American-made sources and merchandise. While the names of these little companies may not be known by anglers, Knaisel said they can ship it and have merchandise available.
It's a little more expensive but in some cases, it is as good if not better than what the long-standing brands offer.
"I'm sure other industries are having the same problems," he said. "We are in one big boat out here."
Michigan Department of Natural Resouces Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said during the last year two things happened when it comes to fishing. Due to the pandemic, people who never fished before tried it. Those who fished before, but haven't in a few years, decided to come back to the sport.
The hope is, regardless of the reason why they fished in 2020, they stick with it, Tonello said. Fishing and hunting received a lot of attention due to increased license sales, but Tonello said all outdoor activities saw participation numbers jump.
"I think hiking, kayaking, bird watching and all outdoor activities had an increase in participation. You weren't having youth sports, having kids, I know that sucks up time," he said. "Getting outdoors is something you could do and could do safely. People were looking for things to do."
Tonello said the increase in license sales also means increased revenues, but that doesn't mean some new initiative or program is going to start. At least, not yet, according to Tonello. Although Tonello joked such decisions are above his pay grade, he also said talks are getting serious about doing things, including a creel survey.
A creel survey is an estimation of catches provided by anglers, which would help the DNR assess the health of game fish populations in state waterways. To do such a survey, Tonello said it would require hiring more biologists as they would need to talk with anglers to get the information. With the increased revenues, he said doing such a thing is a real possibility but something that would happen in 2021.
"We've always talked about it, but it seems the discussion has gotten more serious here in the last couple of months," he said.
As for the spring and early summer fishing opportunities, Tonello said many good fishing lakes are nearby. In addition to lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, Tonello said Pleasant Lake, Lake Meauwataka and Berry Lake are good inland lakes to try.
He also said not too far away various lakes also boast some good fishing opportunities.
Tonello said Rose Lake is stocked with walleye but also has good bass fishing and bluegills. Center Lake is stocked with rainbow trout but also has a good fishery for bluegills. Lake Missaukee is stocked with walleye but has very good panfish and bass fishing, according to Tonello.
He said Missaukee County's Crooked Lake has good bass and panfish opportunities. Tippy Dam Pond and Hodenpyl Dam Pond also are good spots to check out.
Inland lakes are plentiful in the Cadillac area but so are quality river fishing experiences, according to Tonello.
He said during the early part of the season, river trout fishing is probably at its best. The best nearby river is the Pine River, Tonello said. He said the Pine mostly has brown and rainbow trout but also has some brook trout.
"It is over 50 miles long with lots of public land and access sites. There are plenty of places to fish," he said. "You can float it, paddle it or wade it."
Tonello also said the Clam River is a good river for brook trout, but when compared to the Pine River, it is smaller. He said anglers will likely only wade on the Clam River.
The other river that has great fishing opportunities is the Manistee River. He said the river is stocked with brown trout and there is decent walleye fishing north of Manton near the Baxter Bridge.
He said the Hodenpyl stretch of the Manistee is stocked with brown and rainbow trouts but also has bass, pike and some walleye, too.
"It's fun because you never know what will bite," he said.
Smaller streams such as Manton Creek and Hopkins Creek also can yield good fishing opportunities, Tonello said.
The DNR also reminds everyone the summer’s free fishing weekend is scheduled for June 12 and June 13.
For more information on licenses and regulation changes, check out the Michigan Fishing Guide – available at license retailers or online at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests. The 2021 guide will be available online on April 1 and will be valid through March 31, 2022. The online version of the current guide is always up to date and available to download.
