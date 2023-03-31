DNR hosting upcoming classes about maple syrup, fishing opportunities

CADILLAC — For $30 to $45, you can learn a new skill that could give you a hobby for a lifetime.
In the coming days and weeks, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be hosting various Outdoor Skills Academy classes that will offer in-depth, expert and hands-on instruction about topics such as maple syrup and steelhead and walleye fishing. All of these classes will be at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac, 6087 M-115, or other nearby locations.
On April 1, the class will focus on maple syrup and will cover the tools needed to make the sugary, sweet and natural topping, how to process the sap you collect, canning it once you have made it and more. The cost of the class is $30, which includes coffee and lunch.
The first session will be a video covering the tools and their cost, where you can find them and how to use them. The second session will be an in-person walk-through of how to process the sap, canning, how to make maple sugar and more.
On April 15 and April 16, anyone interested in learning to fish for steelhead trout won’t want to miss this class. Students of this class will learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes,” including time fishing on the Manistee River. The cost is $30 and includes lunch on April 15.
During the first day, students will learn the strategies and techniques, while on April 16, they will head out to the Manistee River to fish for steelhead. If you have your gear, feel free to bring it, or if you’re new to steelhead, some equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The final class will be held on April 16 and will teach the basics of walleye fishing. Pro walleye tournament angler Dan Miller and others will cover the A to Z of walleye fishing and tips for chasing trophy fish. The cost of this class is $45, which also includes lunch.
This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff also will be on hand to answer any questions you may have on rules and regulations.
Plus, the class will include tips from a master taxidermist on how to care for your trophy fish if you want to have it mounted.
To register for any of these classes or multiple other upcoming classes, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in, using either a username and password or your ID and birth date, and find the class you are seeking under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab. Seating is limited and classes can fill up fast.
