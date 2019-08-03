CADILLAC — The Department of Natural Resources is planning how to manage local forests and is looking for input from people in the area.
An open house is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac to discuss plans for selected portions of state forest land in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties, according to a DNR press release.
Input from the open house will be used to make final decisions on forest management actions.
Every year, the DNR manages the forests to keep them healthy, create wildlife habitat and help prevent wildfires. This includes harvesting timber, prescribed burning and planting new trees.
Sue Sobieski, DNR administrative support, said what they plan for this year will be implemented in 2021.
“They have to plan ahead so they have a year or two to implement it,‘ she said.
All of the state lands are inventoried throughout 10 years and get prescribed whether they should be thinned or harvested or managed in other ways. So what’s being looked at is about 10% of the state lands in Lake, Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola counties, she said.
Sobieski said people can go to the meeting and make their public comments if they’ve got concerns or questions. The DNR likes people to come if they have an interest in the forests in their area and the health of the forest and habitat.
People can look at specific plans being suggested and speak with foresters, wildlife biologists and other resource professionals about planned work in specific areas at the open house.
The DNR is currently working on finalizing plans for management activity for 1,214 acres in Osceola County, 1,983 acres in the eastern part of Lake County, 4,261 acres in Wexford County and 11,507 acres in Missaukee County, according to a DNR interactive map.
The northeastern part of Wexford County primarily has forests being considered while Missaukee County is loaded with a lot of state forest lands, Sobieski said.
About a month after an open house a public compartment review meeting also will take place. That’s where foresters present their final decisions on management activities.
People from different DNR divisions will come together, make tweaks, then all sign off on what they plan to do, Sobieski said.
The Cadillac area public compartment meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
Those with questions or comments can contact DNR Unit Manager David Fisher at fisherd1@michigan.gov or 231-745-4651, extension 6946.
