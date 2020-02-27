CADILLAC — March is full of outdoor-themed learning opportunities, especially for those curious about ice fishing, backyard bluebirds, snowshoes and more. Registration is now open for the following DNR Outdoor Skills Academy class:
Hard Water School (ice fishing class), March 7-8 at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac – This two-day class covers everything from how to set up equipment and how and where to fish to ice safety and rules and regulations, with a focus on panfish, walleye and pike. Cost is $25.
The Outdoor Skills Academy offers in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state. See a full calendar of classes at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.
