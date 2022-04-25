DNR looking public interaction at elk meeting next week

The natural resource that is the elk herd in Michigan is a story that dates back more than 100 years and this week the Department of Natural Resources wants to talk to you about it.
Today’s herd dates back to 1918, from seven elk brought from the western United States to Wolverine, in Cheboygan County, to help restore a population decimated in the late 1800s by unregulated harvest and lack of quality habitat. Successfully managing that population to provide excellent viewing and hunting opportunities while sustaining long-term herd health takes a lot of planning and partnership.
As the DNR works to update the state’s elk management plan, last revised in 2012, input from the public — hunters, wildlife watchers and others with an interest in wildlife conservation — is a critical part of the process.
For that reason, A public meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at BJ’s Restaurant and Catering, 990 N. Center Ave., in Gaylord. DNR wildlife staff will give a brief presentation on the elk management planning process and then open a discussion on elk-related topics.
DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said it has been 10 years since the elk management plan was updated and it is time for that to happen once again. For that reason, the DNR is looking to the public to voice concerns or comment. Stewart said this isn’t just for hunters but anyone interested in giving comments about elk in Michigan.
During an aerial survey of the elk herd conducted over eight days in January, DNR staff flew over 1,080 square miles of predetermined sample plots across the northern Lower Peninsula to locate, count and photograph elk. Results from the survey estimate the population is between 870 and 1,684 animals.
A total of 793 animals in 92 groups were observed during the survey. A population estimate model was used to account for the animals that may not have been observed during the flight survey. Additionally, the photos taken during the survey were used to calculate the sex and age ratio of the herd. The 2022 survey estimates the population has increased 5% since 2019.
Stewart said last year 45,000 hunters applied to hunt elk statewide. What that shows is a demand for elk management and elk hunting in Michigan. After the meeting, Stewart said the process will be handed off to the elk management advisory team which is made up of hunters, guides, landowners, conservation organizations and foresters.
“It is a wide range of people we are looking for. We do that because we want to manage elk responsibly but also with as little impact as possible,” he said. “We will take the information from the public meeting and prioritize what can be accomplished in one year and try to address that. This meeting is the kick-off for the elk plan revision.”
If you’re unable to attend the meeting, there are two options to share your feedback through April 30:
• Add comments to this brief form.
• Send comments by email or traditional mail (DNR Wildlife Division, 1732 W. M-32, Gaylord, MI 49735).
