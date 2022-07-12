Summer may have just started a few weeks ago, but some Michiganders are already looking forward to the fall and the annual deer hunting seasons.
Initial data from the most recent Michigan deer hunting season, including chronic wasting disease testing results and deer license sales information, was presented in the spring at the Natural Resources Commission meeting in Lansing. In June, the NRC received another update from the DNR Wildlife Division’s Brian Frawley.
Frawley’s presentation dealt with hunter survey results from the previous 2021 season that ended in January 2022.
Changes included the universal antlerless deer licenses being available without application. These licenses could be used to take an antlerless deer on public or private land in any deer management unit open to antlerless deer hunting. In the Upper Peninsula, antlerless deer harvest was restricted in new DMUs 351 and 352.
To hunt in these DMUs, hunters needed an antlerless deer hunting access permit and a universal antlerless deer license. Access permits were distributed via a drawing.
Frawley’s information showed that just over 593,000 people purchased a deer hunting license in 2021, which was a 3.7% decrease when compared to the previous year. He also told the NRC that roughly 33% of the 60,332 questionnaires the DNR sent for the deer harvest survey were returned.
While there was a decrease in the total number of harvest tags sold in 2021 (roughly 1.3 million) when compared to 2020 (roughly 1.4 million), the data showed that 2021 harvest tag sales were still higher than in 2019 (roughly 1.27 million). Frawley’s data also showed for all the deer seasons in 2021, just over 537,000 people hunted deer, which was nearly 5% fewer than in 2020.
The survey data Frawley showed the NRC also showed fewer people were hunting during the regular firearm and muzzleloader seasons, but the number of hunters during the archery season has remained stable. The data also showed in all seasons combined, just over 395,000 deer were harvested, which was not a significant difference when compared to 2020 (nearly 411,000).
The data also showed buck harvest was not significantly different from 2020, but there was a 10% difference in antlerless deer harvest. The survey data also showed deer harvest decreased significantly in the early antlerless (-43%) and Liberty Hunt seasons (-24%) while it was unchanged in the remaining seasons, including archery and firearm.
Much like the data for the number of hunters, the deer harvest trends showed fewer deer were taken during the regular firearm and muzzleloader seasons, but the number of deer harvested during the archery season was stable.
DNR deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart while Frawley gave a presentation last month to the NRC regarding the 2021 hunters’ survey, he is currently reviewing the full report. He said that will likely be released soon.
When it comes to the decline in harvest tags sold, Stewart said numbers from last year are still better than the prepandemic numbers of 2019.
“We are still better than where we would have been in terms of total harvest tags,” he said. “When we saw the bumps in 2020, there was a common thought or theme that this would reinvigorate some of the lapsed hunters. When things started getting back to normal in 2021, some of those lapsed hunters stayed but some did not.”
As for the outlook for the upcoming deer hunting season, Stewart said he is just starting to get information back from staff around the state.
Without much data to go off of, Stewart said the expectation is the upcoming seasons will be fairly similar to 2021. He said the region that has the biggest chance of having the most change is the Upper Peninsula. He said that variability is due to the impact winter can have on the herd. Stewart said with the Upper Peninsula experiencing a severe winter he will be interested to see what the outlook is for the herd.
He also said the next decade could be interesting regarding the state’s deer herd.
“With declining hunter numbers and deer continuing to reproduce, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an uptick in deer numbers in every region over the next 10 years,” he said.
Stewart also said the hunters’ survey asked respondents to answer a few questions related to potential deer regulations, reasons to hunt deer and the deer patch program.
When it comes to potential regulations, the survey showed that 48% of hunters supported changing the combination license, one buck and one doe statewide; 25% supported eliminating the single deer license; 51% supported regional APRs on the buck tag; 29% supported allowing hunters to transfer an unused buck tag; 39% supported combined packed of the four aforementioned potential regulations.
When it came to the most important reasons why hunters enjoy hunting deer four reasons were given: spending time in the outdoors, spending time with friends and family, experiencing excitement from seeing a deer and spending time alone in the field. Hunters also placed more importance on bringing home meat for food in 2021 than hunters in 2006.
Bringing home meat, getting a trophy and demonstrating hunting skills were generally seen as less important as hunters get older, according to the survey.
Finally, the survey results showed about 20% of deer hunters tried to obtain a free patch if they harvested a deer.
