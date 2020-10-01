DNR offers a few reminders before going out afield

CADILLAC — The archery deer hunting season has started and before heading out the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants all hunters to remember a few things.
The current portion of the archery deer season opened Thursday and will remain open until Nov 14. It then reopens on Dec. 1, after the firearm season closes, and will remain open through Jan. 1.
Before heading out afield, the DNR is suggesting hunters review the latest regulations in the 2020 Hunting Digest. This includes hunters in the Lower Peninsula being able to harvest an antlered or antlerless deer with a deer or deer combo license during the archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units, on both public and private lands.
Given chronic wasting disease, the DNR reminds hunters that baiting and feeding deer is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the core chronic wasting disease surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula. The only exception to that rule are hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements, but it is only during the Liberty and Independence hunts in areas where baiting is banned.
Deer check station locations will be reduced this fall across much of the state, as well as, days and hours of operation, according to the DNR.
Many check stations will be open only during parts of the firearm deer season in November. Wait times may be longer than usual, especially during the firearm deer season, due to staffing reductions. It's also important to note that any changes in the state's COVID-19 situation could result in changes to planned locations and hours of operation.
In parts of the state where CWD and bovine tuberculosis samples are needed, check stations and drop boxes will be available to hunters beginning Oct. 3 and continuing into December and January.
The Cadillac area will only have one check station at the Cadillac Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115.
The deer check station in Cadillac will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday from Oct. 3-Dec 12. It also will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 17-18. It will, however, be closed on Nov. 26-27.
The other nearby check station will be at the Paris DNR field office, 22250 Northland Drive. It will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 15-18 only.
Hours and locations of deer check stations across the state are available at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
