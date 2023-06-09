DNR offers ‘Three Free’ weekend

This weekend, June 10 and 11, the Department of Natural Resources is offering a “Three Free” weekend.
Saturday and Sunday Michigan residents as well as out-of-state visitors can fish, use off-road trails and enter state parks all free of charge.
Free fishing and Free ORV weekends happen on back-to-back days twice a year, but the Three Free weekend only happens once a year.
Free fishing this weekend means people do not need a fishing license to fish, but they still must follow all fishing rules and regulations.
“Lake Cadillac and Mitchell are two excellent places to go,” DNR fisheries biologist Mark Tonello said. “For one thing you don’t really need a boat there’s lots of good public access, you know, good productive fishing waters on both lakes.”
Tonello said bluegill, sunfish and bass are the most common type of fish caught this time of year. There are also Northern Pike and walleye on both lakes.
Lake Cadillac has a variety of public access locations for fishing including Kenwood Park, area close to the Cadillac Library and the fishing pier in town.
Lake Mitchell does not have as many public access sites as Lake Cadillac; however, it does have Mitchell State Park or the canal connecting both lakes.
“There’s no one camping in the campground at Mitchell State Park because it’s closed for renovations,” Tonello said. “I’ve noticed a distinct drop in fishing on the lake because there’s no one camping in the campground.”
Despite this, Tonello said there will be a good showing of people utilizing the lakes this weekend.
“I will say the cost of an annual fishing license for an adult is only $26,” Tonello said. “If you go fishing on free fishing weekend and you like it, it’s a pretty small investment to get a fishing license, and then you’d be good the rest of the year, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.