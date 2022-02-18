CADILLAC — Nearly eight months ago to the day, Det. Holly Pennoni with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy came upon the scene of a vehicle out of control.
To Pennoni’s surprise, the driver was her elderly neighbor, Ross Gillespie. After using a window-punch to enter the vehicle, Pennoni was able to administer rescue breathes with an Ambu bag from an Automatic Emergency Defibrillator, saving Gillespie’s life.
During last week’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting, Pennoni received a Lifesaving Award for her efforts. In the midst of the May 18 accident, Pennoni called 1st Lt. Environmental Investigation Section Supervisor Vencent Woods to alert him of the incident. Acting as spokesperson for Pennoni, Woods said that as a traditionally humble individual, she’s been overwhelmed with the attention being turned her way in the aftermath of the event.
When describing Pennoni’s reaction at the award presentation, Woods said she felt it wasn’t necessary and told those in attendance she was “just doing her job.”
“She’s been in law enforcement for 20 years, so she’s very humble, and she just enjoys her job,” he said. “And she’s always prepared to do what she needs to do and goes about her day.”
Although she had been on the scene of several emergencies during her time as a field conservation officer, Woods said this is the first case of a life being saved that’s directly attributed to Pennoni. Medical staff who attended to Gillespie said he would not have survived if Pennoni had not been so quick to react.
Confirming information from medical staff and other witnesses was part of the reason that the award reception had been delayed for so many months. Individuals are nominated for a Lifesaving Award by a superior, and once they’ve been selected, Woods said a sort of “miniature investigation” ensues.
“We make sure that it’s, to keep the integrity of the awards, make sure you do a thorough investigation by contacting medical staff, contacting the doctor,” he said. “And that was the biggest delay with all the COVID stuff, trying to actually get the doctor to talk to Holly’s immediate supervisor.”
One defining characteristic of officers with EGLE and the DNR is the level of preparedness that’s taught in the training process. Conservation officers do specialize in environmental cases, Woods said, but they’re also committed to assisting the community in cases of emergency that don’t have anything to do with fishing and hunting.
“I don’t know if people realize that,” he said. “My detectives all drive unmarked vehicles, so there’s another set of eyes out there for everybody keeping an eye out there trying to help you.”
Woods said it’s not common for people the department has helped to attend award ceremonies, for one reason or another, but Gillespie was adamant that he and his wife be there to see Pennoni receive her accolade.
