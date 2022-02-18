From left to right: Lt. Vence Woods, Chief Gary Hagler, Sue Gillespie (survivor’s wife), Det. Holly Pennoni, Ross Gillespie, Capt. David Malloch, DNR Director Daniel Eichinger. Pennoni was presented with a Lifesaving Award at Thursday’s meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Lansing. Pennoni is credited with saving Ross Gillespie’s life last May after he suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed his vehicle on the side of the road.