The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently released its annual deer hunting preview just ahead of the 2021 seasons, opening with this weekend’s Liberty Hunt for youth and hunters with disabilities.
Overall, conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and hunters can expect conditions that meet or exceed 2020.
Hunters who have viewed the 2021 Hunting Digest may have noticed a few regulation changes in place this year, including a universal antlerless license that can be used across deer management units in most of the state. Some northern Upper Peninsula DMUs are closed to antlerless deer hunting, and two U.P. DMUs, 351 and 352, require an access permit along with the universal antlerless license.
DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said these regulation changes reflect the evolution of the sport in Michigan.
“The last 20 years have resulted in dramatic and sustained declines in hunter numbers,” he said. “When combined with an abundant and resilient deer herd that continues to grow, and the added challenge of managing deer diseases, a change that represented this shifting dynamic was necessary.”
Another interesting factoid is the 180-degree flip between the Upper Peninsula and Southern Lower Peninsula regions, according to Stewart.
He said back in the 1950s, many hunters would head north to the Upper Peninsula to hunt deer. During that time, Stewart also said it was difficult to find a white-tailed deer in southern Michigan. Fast-forward the last 50 or 60 years, and it has completely flipped. There are more deer in the southern part of the state than in the Upper Peninsula.
He said it is incredible how much in such a small amount of time. Stewart also said it wasn’t that long ago that hunters had to use a ferry to travel from the Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula and vice versa. He said pictures can be found of successful hunters having to load their deer on the ferry as they headed back home downstate.
“It is fascinating to see that dynamic. There were people who were hunting in the 1950s and 1960s who are still hunting today. They have seen this change happen,” he said.
When it comes to the Northern Lower Peninsula, Stewart said it should come as no surprise that it is the middle ground for deer hunting. There is still agriculture like in the southern part of the state, but also larger forests like in the Upper Peninsula. He also said there are more hunters in this part of the state when compared to the Upper Peninsula.
NORTHERN LOWER PENINSULA
In the 2020 hunting season, DNR statistics showed the northern Lower Peninsula saw an estimated harvest of 135,906 deer, which was up 7% from 2019. While buck harvest declined about 5% — from 68,168 in 2019 to 64,725 last year — antlerless harvest increased by 21%, with more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer taken in 2020 than in 2019, according to the DNR.
Winter 2020 didn’t seem to have adverse effects on the deer herd in the Northern Lower Peninsula region due to fewer periods of extreme cold and an overall shorter winter. Another important factor that ensured winter survival was forest management practices including new growth of young trees and leaving treetops from harvested trees, which provided plenty of browse for deer throughout the winter, the DNR said.
The mast crop in the northern Lower Peninsula this year looks good, except in places that were affected by gypsy moth infestations. Those areas are not likely to see much in terms of acorn production. Elsewhere, the DNR said acorns and soft mast, including apples on old homestead sites, blackberries and hawthorn are all producing nicely.
Deer numbers look very good in many locations, though it’s important to point out that deer are not evenly distributed across the landscape, and certain areas may hold fewer deer than others. Overall, DNR staff is seeing good fawn production this year, with many twins trailing does.
The spring and summer rains seemed to provide optimal forage for deer, and the bucks have been turning that into nice antler growth. The DNR said there are some reports of people seeing better bucks relative to recent years — something hunters can start getting excited about. In some locations, there is still a long way to go toward balancing the buck-to-doe ratio, so DNR said hunters are encouraged to take advantage of new regulations that allow antlerless deer to be taken on the deer and/or deer combo license during firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
Bovine tuberculosis surveillance is still a priority in the northern Lower Peninsula, with testing occurring in the primary counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda, but also in all surrounding counties including Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon, according to the DNR. TB is a significant threat to the livestock industry, and hunters wanting to do their part to assist with surveillance can have their deer tested at any check station this year.
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will again be limited in 2021. The closest station will be Paris Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive.
Paris Field Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov.15-18. To find a complete list of deer check stations, go to Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
UPPER PENINSULA
Last year was challenging for U.P. deer hunters, with overall harvest down nearly 6% from 2019 and buck harvest down nearly 11%, according to the DNR. Though harvest numbers were not as low as those seen in 2014-2016 after the severe winters in 2013-2015, the DNR said they are down from harvest numbers in 2017 and 2018.
The 2020 U.P. winter was far milder than normal, which was a welcome respite for the deer population. The DNR said the fast spring green-up meant many adult deer were able to recover quickly from the tolls of winter. With abundant mast production — nuts, seeds and fruits — in fall 2020, the DNR said deer headed into winter in overall good shape. Population trends seem to be on the upswing this year for the U.P.
Mast production this year seems very spotty. Look for areas with oaks producing acorns, as they are sure to attract deer. The DNR said buck numbers seem to be improving, but there are still areas where persistence is going to be necessary to be successful. Overall, fawn production seems to be good.
With the new changes allowing antlerless deer to be taken in the lower two-thirds of the peninsula, the DNR said hunters have an increased opportunity to fill their freezer for what is hopefully another mild winter ahead.
The DNR is still focusing on chronic wasting disease surveillance in southern Dickinson County after the first case of CWD in the Upper Peninsula was detected in 2018. For hunters interested in getting their deer tested, check out the “For Hunters” tab at Michigan.gov/CWD to view the map of the priority area in the U.P.
SOUTHERN LOWER PENINSULA
The 2020 season was quite a year in the southern Lower Peninsula, with antlerless harvest increasing 29% from 2019, according to the DNR. Buck harvest also increased by more than 12%. When factoring in deer harvested by deer management assistance permits, the DNR said nearly 250,000 deer were taken in this region alone. Much of this pressure on antlerless deer has been needed. The DNR said numbers throughout most of the area have been on a steady rise for years.
With winter rarely being a factor for population-level impacts on the southern Lower Peninsula deer herd, the DNR relies on hunters for the bulk of the deer management in this region. The recent regulation changes seem to be a step in the desired direction for deer management, according to the DNR.
The DNR said soft mast crops appear weak this year, which is likely due to the drought conditions experienced through June and the heavy rains throughout July. Though there doesn’t appear to be a bumper crop of acorns in the region this year, the DNR said some oaks are producing and those areas will be a magnet for deer in early fall.
With the agricultural fields performing well, deer certainly haven’t been hungry this summer. The DNR said corn progression is on par with 2020 and ahead of the five-year average. With any luck, the DNR said many of the fields will be picked by the firearm opener, which should lead to continued success this season.
The DNR said deer numbers seem consistent with previous years and there have been some nice bucks observed. The fawns observed are well-developed and on their way to entering winter strong and healthy, according to the DNR.
The DNR also said it’s important to note surveillance for chronic wasting disease is occurring in the southernmost counties of the southern Lower Peninsula. Hunters are encouraged to visit check stations and submit their deer for testing.
The full 2021 deer hunting preview is available at Michigan.gov/Deer.
