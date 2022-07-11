The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently released drawing results for its 7,001 bear and 260 elk licenses for the upcoming fall hunting seasons.
The DNR reported that drawing results can be checked online at eLicense or by calling (517) 284-9453 (WILD) to learn if a potential hunter was successfully drawn. Hunters selected in the drawing can buy their licenses at any license agent or online. Elk hunters drawn for a license will be mailed a packet of information that will include directions for how to complete the elk hunter orientation, according to the DNR.
Successful applicants also can transfer or donate their drawing success to an eligible person they know or a person on the DNR hunt waiting list. Transfer forms and other information are available at Michigan.gov/HuntTransfers. The deadline to transfer a license is Sept. 1.
Unsuccessful youth applicants and those with an advanced illness can register for a donated/transferred bear or elk hunt until July 10. Register at Michigan.gov/HuntTransfers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.