For more than 7,000 hunters, Wednesday was an exciting day.
Bear season has started and there are certain things the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to know before heading out into the field.
SEASON DATES
Bear season opener for Bergland, Baraga, Amasa, Carney, Gwinn, Newberry and Drummond Island bear management units:
• Hunt period 1 begins Sept. 8.
• Hunt period 2 begins Sept. 13.
• Hunt period 3 begins Sept. 25.
The season opener for Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin units is Sept. 12.
NEW THIS SEASON
Archery-only season expanded in northern Lower Peninsula
In addition to the Red Oak bear management unit, Gladwin and Baldwin bear management units will also have an archery-only season this year. The archery-only season dates for all three units will be Oct. 8-14.
Bait barrels no longer allowed on DNR-managed lands
The use of bait barrels will no longer be allowed on DNR-managed lands. Bear bait barrels were allowed on DNR-managed lands for a two-year trial period during the 2019-2020 bear seasons. Bait barrels with a maximum hole diameter of 1 inch are still allowed on private land. The regulations and license quotas decided in 2021 also will remain in effect for two years.
BEAR REGISTRATION — BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Within 72 hours of harvesting a bear, hunters must contact a bear registration station to schedule an appointment to have the animal registered and sealed, according to the DNR. Calling ahead to schedule a date and time is mandatory. Locations and contact information for bear registration stations can be found online and includes the Cadillac Customer Service Center, 8015 Mackinaw Trail, the Baldwin DNR Office, 2468 West 24th St. and the Paris DNR Office, 22250 Northland Drive.
When arriving to the registration stations, the DNR is asking successful hunters to be respectful of those sealing animals: wear a mask, remain 6 feet away from those not in your party, and come prepared to provide information about the town, range and section where the animal was harvested. Registration at DNR offices will occur in the parking lot. These precautions will make sure animals are sealed as quickly and safely as possible.
Bear registration protocols may change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The DNR asks hunters call the bear registration station before visiting to learn of any protocol changes.
If hunters need assistance finding harvest location information, the DNR suggests using the MiHunt interactive map. It is free to use and can provide the town, range and section information for any location in the state.
BEAR COOPERATOR PATCH
Michigan’s bear cooperator patch program is coordinated by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, in partnership with the DNR. Anyone may purchase a patch for $5. Young hunters, 17 years old and younger, who have a valid bear hunting license may receive a free patch, according to the DNR.
To receive a patch, hunters need to send their name and complete address, a check or money order payable to the Michigan Bear Hunters Association or a legible copy of a youth’s valid bear hunting license, to MBHA, Bear Patch Program, 10510 Fairgrieve Road, Johannesburg, MI 49751.
