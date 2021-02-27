CADILLAC — We got a sneak peek of spring weather this week and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to remind people of spring occurrence — fish kill.
After the ice and snow covering Michigan’s lakes start to melt, the DNR said people are more likely to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. While it is initially startling to see, the DNR reminds Michiganders that it is normal.
“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,‘ Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division research manager said. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality.‘
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said winter fish kill can be an issue within Cadillac area inland lakes. He gave the example of the winters of 2014 and 2015 to prove the point. That was when the region experienced two tough winters in-a-row and there was a lot of winter fish kill in the area.
He said shallower lakes such as Stone Ledge Lake, Pleasant Lake and Long Lake typically can have winter kill issues. When a lake does experience winter fish kill, the DNR has a record of it and the agency knows there are certain lakes prone to it.
Shallow lakes with excess aquatic vegetation and soft bottoms are more prone to this problem, particularly when a deep snowpack reduces sunlight for the plants, according to the DNR. Canals in urban areas also are susceptible due to the large amounts of nutrient runoff and pollution from roads, lawns and septic systems that flow into these areas, especially from large storm events.
The DNR is not expecting a ton of winter kill this spring, Tonello said, but there could still be some.
“There is always some, somewhere but hopefully not,‘ he said.
Fish and other aquatic life typically die in late winter but may not be noticed until a month after the ice leaves lakes. The DNR said that’s because the dead fish and other aquatic life are temporarily preserved by the cold water. Fish also may be affected by rapid changes in water temperature due to unseasonably warm temperatures leading to stress and, sometimes, mortality, according to the DNR.
That could be the case this year with the record or near-record cold temperatures and large snowfalls Michigan experienced in February and any rapid warming in the coming months. Fish can become easily stressed in winter due to low energy reserves because feeding is at a minimum in winter, according to the DNR. Fish are then less able to handle low oxygen and temperature swings.
“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms,‘ Whelan said. “Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice.‘
Dissolved oxygen is required by fish and all other forms of aquatic life. Once daylight is greatly reduced by ice and snow cover, the DNR said aquatic plants stop producing oxygen and many die. The bacteria that decompose organic materials on the bottom of the lake use the remaining oxygen in the water.
Once the oxygen is reduced and other aquatic animals die and start decomposing, the DNR said the rate that oxygen is used for decomposition is additionally increased — that means that dissolved oxygen levels in the water decrease further, leading to increasing winterkill.
For more information on fish kills in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing. The public also is welcome to report fish kills at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField.
