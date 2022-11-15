You only have to realize most schools in the region are closed on Nov. 15 to realize how important the start of the firearm deer season is in Northern Michigan and the state.
Last year, the hunters who opted to head out to see if they could harvest a deer were mostly successful and that trend looks to continue as the 2022 deer season is starting to ramp up with the start of the firearm deer season today.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said with the start of the mandatory harvest reporting, he and other wildlife biologists are getting access to information they never had before. While many hunters, regardless of the side of the debate they are on, are likely sick of hearing about it, Stewart said it is already doing what it was intended to do.
“We have never had any sort of in-season harvest estimates. Everything we provided in the past was antidotal or what came through the check stations,” he said. “This year, to say where we are (in comparison to other seasons) will be hard, but next year will be great. We can dive into different counties and regions from week to week. That will be a cool feature.”
So far this deer season, which includes the early hunts and the archery season, there has been great weather. There have been mild temperatures and that should translate into a lot of participation, especially for the archery season, Stewart said.
Thus far, Stewart said license sales have been on par with sales up to this point last year. The caveat of that, however, is from late last week through Nov. 14, Stewart said there will be a lot of license sales that were unknown at the time of this interview. He said that will be interesting to track as most years people put off buying their licenses until a few days before the start of the firearm season.
With that in mind, Steward said he anticipated a lot of license sales took place during this last weekend and on Monday.
As for the harvest numbers, Stewart said there have been 82,000 reported, so far. Considering it is the first year of mandatory reporting and the firearm season had not started, Stewart said that is pretty incredible. He also said he anticipated that number will balloon to more than 200,000 by the end of this week.
He also said the mandatory harvest reporting shouldn’t change the overall hunting numbers as that is estimated through the purchase of deer licenses. He also said the DNR will still survey at the end of the season to see how many hunters who purchased a license went out to the field because not every hunter is successful.
When it comes to what hunters should be aware of now that the firearm season has started, Stewart said it mostly has to do with safety. Recently, conservation officers discussed their top things for hunters to remember. Stewart said it covered topics such as knowing what is beyond your target and wearing hunter orange, but he would add to that list.
“I would add understanding the situation around your own hunting experience. Be safe if you are going into a tree stand. Make sure you have a harness on,” he said. “I also will add that you need to keep it real with your physical fitness level. We have people who have heart attacks every year after dragging a deer. Be truthful and honest with your physical fitness level and if you need help don’t hesitate to contact someone for help.”
Stewart said hunters also need to be mindful when they shoot a deer and they are approaching the fallen animal. He said it is important that the animal has expired before they try to move it.
He said it only takes one bad incident for a life-changing incident to happen with an animal a hunter thought was dead but had a little more fight left in them. To be safe, Stewart said hunters should approach the downed animal from the back and throw a stick or poke them with a stick from a distance. Until they know the animal has expired, hunters should not approach the head or the antlers.
Make sure you have your license
Kill tags purchased online at eLicense take seven to 14 business days to arrive in the mail. You must have kill tags in your possession before hunting. To ensure you can hunt on time, purchase your license at a local license agent.
Each deer kill tag has a different license number. You will need to use the number on the kill tag that is attached to your harvested deer to report that deer. Keep the confirmation number you receive after you have reported your deer.
You will have up to 72 hours after taking a deer to report your harvest, and there are two ways to do it electronically: Report online at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport or use the DNR’s new mobile app.
Baiting and feeding
Baiting and feeding are banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula.
Universal antlerless license
Universal antlerless deer licenses may be used on public or private land in any deer management unit open to antlerless hunting. Some hunters in the Upper Peninsula (DMU 351 and 352) will need to have an access permit along with a universal antlerless deer license to hunt antlerless deer.
Antler point restrictions
Mainland Lower Peninsula hunters may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer with deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
In 2011, a proposal was submitted to consider establishing a three-point restriction in 12 counties in the northwest Lower Peninsula, including Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The Natural Resources Commission enacted antler-point restrictions in those 12 northwest Lower Peninsula counties in June 2013. Under the regulations, hunters are required to ensure antlered deer have at least one antler with a minimum of three points, with each point at least 1 inch long. A total of 1,000 surveys were sent out in 2012 by the Department of Natural Resources asking if hunters approved of the proposal. The survey returned with a 68.5 percent approval rate.
In 2017, APR was again looked at in the 12 northwest Lower Peninsula counties. The DNR proposed to continue the APRs “without sunset,” meaning that there will be no further evaluation of the law and the DNR will no longer look at whether it should remain. It again was surveyed and eventually approved. Now it is considered permanent unless brought back before the NRC, just like every other law that relates to hunting and fishing.
Disease monitoring and testing
The new harvest reporting system should make it easier for hunters to understand if they are in a location where the DNR is looking for volunteers to submit their deer for testing. If a hunter is in one of the disease monitoring zones, they will see a message on the harvest report confirmation page asking them to submit their deer head for testing, along with locations where they can submit the deer head or sample for testing. The submission is not required for a reported harvest but is strongly encouraged to help meet the DNR’s disease monitoring goals.
Check stations will be focused on places where we need to gather physical samples for bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease. This allows the DNR to maximize its use of staff resources for disease monitoring purposes. Harvested animals must be reported using the online harvest reporting system.
CWD monitoring and testing
Support from hunters and landowners in this year’s CWD monitoring counties is requested to inform the state’s CWD monitoring plan. Early detection of the disease is an important part of the state’s management philosophy.
Hunters who harvest a deer in Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties, where CWD has previously been detected, can submit deer heads for testing via a drop box or submit lymph nodes with a free lymph node shipping kit.
Testing in Isabella and Hillsdale counties, the state’s other two counties where CWD has been detected, is available to hunters at an area disease sample submission site.
Testing for a fee
In the remainder of the state, if a hunter wants a deer head tested for CWD, you may submit them to a participating U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved lab at any time for testing. You will be charged a fee to have your deer heads tested. See more information about testing for a fee.
