LANSING — Another deer season concluded in Michigan in late January and recently the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared some highlights about the 2019 deer season.
The 2019 deer hunting season will be remembered for widespread participation in the state’s surveillance efforts around chronic wasting disease. It also will be remembered for a continued decline in hunting numbers and the return of deer and elk baiting and feeding ban in the Lower Peninsula.
CWD testing goals and outcomes
Surveillance efforts for the 2019 seasons are complete. The DNR tested just over 20,000 deer for chronic wasting disease, continuing Michigan’s role as a national leader in CWD surveillance efforts. The year before, during the 2018 season, about 25% of all deer heads tested in the U.S. were tested here in Michigan.
DNR Director Dan Eichinger praised the assistance of hunters, deer processors, taxidermists, local businesses that house deer head drop boxes and other important partners who provide necessary assistance to the department.
For the 2019 season, the department set testing goals of about 9,200 deer in the Lower Peninsula’s 16-county CWD management zone and approximately 3,300 in the Upper Peninsula’s surveillance areas. Those regions, respectively, saw 16,000 and 1,500 deer tested. More than 2,500 deer also were tested in other parts of Michigan not associated with disease surveillance goals.
“This year, we achieved most of our individual county and area goals. In some regions, our goals were quite lofty, and even though we didn’t meet them, we still tested a lot of deer,‘ said DNR deer specialist Chad Stewart. “The goals we set, and the ensuing test results help us to determine where on the landscape the CWD is found and the scale at which it exists.‘
In the Lower Peninsula, Gratiot, Isabella, Jackson, Muskegon and Ottawa counties fell short of surveillance goals, though nearly 4,000 deer were still tested in those five counties.
In all, 65 CWD-positive deer were identified from the 2019 hunting seasons — and all were from counties with a known CWD presence.
“Our primary area of infection remains in parts of Montcalm and northeast Kent counties, where we knew the disease existed going into 2019 hunting seasons,‘ Stewart said. “We are encouraged that we have not found new CWD positives outside of this known area.‘
Despite finding 65 positive animals, officials caution about comparing the low number of positives with the high number tested and saying there is not a problem.
“Fifty-three of our total positives came out of Montcalm and northeast Kent counties, where we tested about 3,000 deer,‘ Stewart added. “This may not sound like much, but we know from the experience of other states that without active management of the disease, CWD prevalence rates can increase rapidly over time.‘
Stewart said that CWD is a problem in Michigan’s deer herd that will require a commitment to long-term solutions. He also said CWD has not been identified in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties and as a result, those counties have not had many deer tested.
Part of the obstacle is the fact that lymph nodes at the base of the head need to be tested and for hunters who harvest a big buck and want a shoulder mount, it is difficult to get to that area without damaging the carcass. As a result, Stewart said a majority of the deer tested are either does or young bucks.
“We don’t have a large presence in those four (Cadillac area) counties. There is no CWD (in the Cadillac area counties) and we are focused on the areas of immediate need like in Kent, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia, and Jackson counties,‘ Stewart said. “That is where we are identifying it.‘
He also said there are some who say, “just make testing mandatory.‘ While that would be ideal, Stewart said the DNR is currently maxed out when it tests the 20,000 deer heads and with the state’s annual number of harvested deer in the hundred of thousands, mandatory testing is simply not feasible.
“Active management includes targeted removals, baiting and feeding bans, and carcass movement restrictions and is our best chance of keeping the disease as limited as possible for as long as possible,‘ he said.
Hunter numbers in Michigan and nationally
Last fall, it was reported hunter numbers are declining in Michigan.
While true, the trend isn’t new, and it isn’t specific to Michigan. Across the country, states are feeling the financial pressure from reduced hunter numbers, because revenue from hunting license sales makes up a large portion of the funding for critical conservation work.
“Nationwide, hunting has had a gradual decline over the last several decades,‘ said Eichinger. “The trend is likely due to a combination of factors, including generations of hunters that are aging out of the sport and younger generations that are less likely to participate in hunting due to societal changes.‘
Last year, deer license sales were down about 3% over 2018. That decline mirrored past years, despite predictions of greater decreases due to Michigan’s deer and elk baiting and feeding ban. The hunter numbers declined least in the CWD core area, which is beneficial for monitoring and managing the disease.
“While the decline in hunters is certainly discouraging, we know that hunting remains an important part of Michigan’s rich heritage,‘ Eichinger said. “That’s why we always encourage veteran hunters to introduce the sport to new hunters whenever and wherever they can.‘
Stewart said some might argue that loss of hunters is directly related to the ban but he said the decline has been occurring since 2000.
For example in the Cadillac area, the decline of hunters ranged from 16-23%. In Lake County, the number of hunters declined 23% from 2000-2019 while that number was somewhat lower in Missaukee County at 16% for the same time. In Osceola County, the total number of hunters declined 21% from 2000-2019 while the decline in Wexford County was 23% during the same timeframe.
“They (hunters) were lost even when baiting was allowed. The idea that the baiting ban is going to drive away hunters does not compute when (hunters) were still lost when baiting was allowed,‘ Stewart said.
Deer baiting and feeding ban
The prohibition of deer baiting and feeding in the Lower Peninsula was another important hunting topic. The ban, which was implemented to limit the spread of CWD and bovine tuberculosis, sought to reduce the congregation of deer over bait piles, where disease can be spread through bodily fluids like saliva, urine, and feces.
“While feedback we’ve heard indicates this hasn’t been the most popular regulation, the best available science shows that baiting bans are an effective tool to limit disease spread,‘ said Stewart. “Anything that we can do to limit the chances for deer to return to the same location hour after hour, day after day, helps to reduce the risk of disease spread. It’s a lot like not hosting a dinner party when you’re sick, to prevent your family or co-workers from getting sick.‘
DNR conservation officers enforced the baiting ban in its first year and found that overall hunter compliance was satisfactory, though certainly not 100%.
“We appreciate all of the hunters who help protect Michigan’s deer herd by supporting the rules and regulations that are put in place to prevent the spread of wildlife disease,‘ said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “It’s encouraging when our officers have these positive contacts in the field.‘
Stewart said with the first year of the baiting ban in the history books it is hard to say what the DNR expected. He also said with final numbers not available, it is unknown what if any impact the ban had on harvest numbers. What is known, however, is there were challenges facing hunters that were not related to the ban.
This included the challenges presented by the wet spring.
“Crops went in late, which means they were harvested late. That means there was more standing corn and that generally leads to more cover (for deer), Stewart said. “It presents more opportunity for deer to escape hunters. (The standing corn) provides a great opportunity for food and cover and it makes it harder to hunt.‘
With more standing corn, Stewart said that tends to correlate to reduced deer harvest totals and they are expecting that especially in the southern part of the state.
As far as statistics for the number of citations given related to the ban, Stewart said during the first year of new regulations, law enforcement typically has the philosophy of education rather than enforcement but he also conceded that it is done on a case-by-case basis. In the areas where a ban has been in place, Stewart said it was likely enforcement was more common.
He also said he doesn’t foresee a statewide ban coming in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.