DNR requesting quick change to new mandatory deer harvest reporting rule

LANSING — A letter addressed to several state leaders is hoping to enact change regarding a new deer regulation before the start of the upcoming archery deer season on Oct. 1.
The letter, penned by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. The letter was dated Sept. 19. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR would like to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other recent Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed earlier this year and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. The change was added to the Wildlife Conservation Order and is in effect for the 2022 hunting season.
Eichinger wrote House Bill 6354, as introduced and referred to the House Government Operation Committee, would amend section 40118 of NREPA to reduce the penalty from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction, where a violator may be ordered to pay a civil fine of not more than $150.
For that reason, Eichinger concluded his letter to indicate he was urging the House Government Operations Committee to report the house bill as soon as possible to make these proposed changes ahead of the archery and firearm deer seasons. Regardless, Eichinger said conservation officers will be focusing on education over enforcement during the first season with the mandatory reporting in effect, which will set the stage for enforcement in the future.
Michigan was the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting and the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
After the recent Liberty Hunt, DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said 5,800 deer were reported, which exceeded the DNR’s best estimates regarding hunter response. Even though some hunters voiced their displeasure for mandatory reporting, Stewart said the word is getting out and hunters are participating.
