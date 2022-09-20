DNR requesting quick change to new mandatory deer harvest reporting rule

On Monday, Sept. 19, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger sent a letter to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. The letter urged Mueller’s committee to report House Bill 6354 as soon as possible. The bill would amend section 40118 of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to reduce the penalty for persons who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours, or retain the deer harvest confirmation number, from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.