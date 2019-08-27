DNR's Harrietta fish hatchery looking to renew permit

CADILLAC — Well water isn’t just for humans who live outside of town. A lot of Michigan fish hatch in well water.
The Harrietta State Fish Hatchery, one of about a half a dozen hatcheries operated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, draws water from a well to hatch and raise fish, mostly brown and rainbow trout (this year, the hatchery is also raising Atlantic salmon, due to the fish’s popularity with anglers).
The Harrietta hatchery, which opened in 1901, is Michigan’s oldest operating fish hatchery.
For decades, the hatchery has been sending its wastewater into Slagle Creek, a cold water tributary of the Manistee River.
The water goes through a “clarifying pond‘ first.
The hatchery pumps its wastewater with permission from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. Permits are good for five years.
The hatchery has been discharging into Slagle Creek since the 1970s, estimated Jon Jackoviack, natural resources manager at the hatchery. More precise records were not readily available, according to EGLE.
The hatchery’s current permit is out-of-date, but the hatchery is allowed to continue discharging its wastewater because it applied for a renewal on-time, EGLE and Jackoviack said.
There’ve been some changes since the last time the hatchery got its permit.
EGLE now places limitations “for Total Residual Chlorine, pH and formaldehyde,‘ said Christine Alexander, manager of the permits section at the water resources division of EGLE, in an email.
“These limits have been added to the permit in order to assure water quality standards are met in Slagle Creek.‘
“All past results have all been negative,‘ Jackoviack said.
The hatchery uses formaldehyde once a year during egg incubation to prevent egg disease, he said. The hatchery “very rarely‘ uses chlorine to treat external bacteria on the fish.
As part of the application process, the public has a chance to comment on a draft permit (go to https://miwaters.deq.state.mi.us and select Public Notice Search).
Nobody ever does.
“At least not to my knowledge,‘ said Jackoviack.
Public comment is open until Sept. 4.
