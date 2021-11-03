DNR seeking public input regarding future of bear management in the state

If you are a lover of bears or bear hunting, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from you. The DNR has been in the process of updating its bear management plan and is now seeking input from Michigan residents regarding the future of bear management in the state.

