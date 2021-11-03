DNR seeking public input regarding future of bear management in the state

LANSING — If you are a lover of bears or bear hunting, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from you.
The DNR has been in the process of updating its bear management plan and is now seeking input from Michigan residents regarding the future of bear management in the state. The current bear management plan was finalized in 2009 and that document is what is being updated, according to the DNR.
Previously gathered input on the 2009 plan from bear management stakeholders and citizens has been compiled into a summary of proposed changes. The DNR is inviting residents to review the proposed changes and provide input. The DNR said that feedback is valuable and will be taken into consideration during the plan update process and in future bear management decisions.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said the proposed updates don’t do much in terms of what is going to happen with bear management, but rather fine-tune the wording to better reflect what is done in the field or the desired outcomes.
“This update is kind of like driving a car. You don’t take your hands off the steering wheel and wait for something bad to happen,” he said. “We are making some minor changes and it opens up the plan to a beneficial review process. It is a chance for people, groups or agencies to have more input in the process.”
Since the new plan was put in place in 2009, Richardson said the reality is humans and people haven’t changed much. When you have a good plan in place, you don’t have to make major changes when it is reviewed.
A summary of the proposed changes to the bear management plan is available on the bear management page. Input can be submitted through Dec. 1.
