DNR seeks information on poaching of albino deer in Lake County

IRONS — Conservation officers are looking for information on the killing of an albino deer Sunday in Lake County.
According to a press release posted on the Michigan DNR Facebook page, officials are requesting tips regarding the "well known" deer that was found dead in Irons.
Investigating conservation officers said the deer was shot by a crossbow, likely from the road, between 5 and 7 a.m. Sunday. The deer was laying at the edge of someone’s yard, along North Bass Lake Road, about a half mile north of 10 1/2 Mile Road.
DNR biologist Vern Richardson said an albino deer is quite rare, although he wasn't certain if the deer in question was completely albino or piebald, which is a more common condition characterized by irregular splotches or patches of color.
True albinism is a genetic disorder that leaves the animal without pigment — particularly melanin — in their skin and eyes (which are red). In many cases, Richardson said albinism genes don't get passed on to the next generation because albino deer are less likely to survive due to health issues associated with the lack of pigment. Richardson said albino deer also are more likely to be preyed upon because their white skin color is very noticeable.
In the past, Richardson said Michigan had laws against harvesting an albino deer at any time, although those laws since have been amended to allow albino deer to be taken during lawful hunting seasons.
While it's hard to speculate as to the motive of the person or people who killed the deer, Richardson said the bottom line is that they made the decision to break the law.
"These are not hunters," Richardson said. "Hunters buy a license, hunt during appropriate seasons and make use of the animal after they kill it."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You can call or text 24/7 and remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a cash award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.