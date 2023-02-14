DNR seeks input on plan for hundreds of acres of land in Missaukee, Osceola counties

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for feedback on how people use certain public lands in Northern Michigan.
“If you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding or otherwise enjoying the outdoors on public lands in any of these counties, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants your attention,” reads a press release issued by the department on Monday.
The department is seeking feedback regarding its plan for hundreds of acres of public land in Missaukee and Osceola counties, in addition to several others in the region — Cheboygan, Crawford, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Kalkaska, Muskegon, Otsego and Ottawa counties.
The DNR has completed a review of this group of counties as part of the department’s multiyear state land review process and is determining which parcels best meet its goal of delivering broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities, while also protecting natural and cultural resources on those lands.
“We set out to carefully evaluate the more than 30,000 acres set for review in these 11 counties, and then either retain them because they’re a good fit with the DNR’s mission, protect them through agreements with conservation partners, trade them to consolidate state ownership, or make them available for sale to the public through auction,” said Scott Whitcomb, the DNR’s acting natural resources deputy.
It’s a long-term, detailed process that Whitcomb said helps ensure the DNR is focused on the lands that hold the greatest conservation, recreation and resource management potential for Michigan residents.
“We are now at a point in the review of the seventh group of counties where the next important step is to hear from the public — the people who know these local areas and use them in a variety of ways — about their ideas on our initial recommendations,” Whitcomb said. “We got a great response from earlier public reviews and, using local knowledge of the areas, made several corrections to our maps and ownership records, underscoring how important it is to have this input.”
The classification label for each parcel may be based, in part, on the natural or cultural resources present on the land; how the land is used, accessed or managed; and whether the land contributes to the department’s mission.
All parcels involved in the state land review are recommended to be classified into one of the following categories:
• Retain in state ownership/DNR administration.
• Offer for potential ownership by a local unit a government or alternative conservation owner. If there is no interest, these parcels will be retained by the DNR.
• Exchange for another parcel of land, if a land exchange is available. The parcel will remain available for exchange proposals for two years. After that time, it will be disposed.
• Dispose via public auction. (Any parcels that are recommended to leave state ownership will first be offered to local units of government.)
In Missaukee County, the DNR has indicated it plans to retain 71 parcels, exchange 14, dispose of eight and offer one to an alternative conservation partner.
In Osceola County, the DNR has indicated it plans to retain 40 parcels, dispose of three (including two that are Rose Lake public water access sites) and offer one to an alternative conservation partner.
To view an interactive map showing where the parcels are in each county, and to make a comment regarding the plan, go to midnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html
The DNR is hosting two virtual public meetings Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2, to give people the opportunity to learn more about the state land review process and the 11 counties currently under review.
You don’t have to have Microsoft Teams on your computer or smart device to join, but please note that each link is specific to its meeting date and time, and the links will not be live or accessible until each meeting is “opened” by the moderator. Anyone without access to a computer may call in using the phone number provided.
• 6 p.m. (Eastern) Wednesday, March 1
Join Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call (for audio only) +1 248-509-0316, 851332086#,
Conference ID: 851 332 086#
• 2 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday, March 2
Join Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call (for audio only) +1 248-509-0316, 815328192#
Conference ID: 815 328 192#
People unable to participate can view a recording of the public meeting presentation, available on the DNR’s state land review webpage, along with additional updates that will be posted throughout the process.
Aside from public meetings and through the interactive map, feedback on these initial recommendations can be submitted via email through March 3 at DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov.
All comments received will be taken into consideration as DNR staff develops recommendations for the DNR director’s final decision, which will occur at a future public meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.
