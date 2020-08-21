The Department of Natural Resources will be selling some of its surplus land during public auctions in September and October.
Lake frontage, trail access, small lots to extend a neighborhood lot — these types of acreage and more will available in the next round of land auctions. The DNR is busy preparing 225 such properties for sale via online auction.
Land is available in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Allegan, Antrim, Bay, Crawford, Gladwin, Gogebic, Houghton, Lake, Lapeer, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oscoda, Otsego, Schoolcraft and Shiawassee. Several of the largest parcels are in Allegan, Antrim, Newaygo, Oscoda and Otsego counties.
In Missaukee County, four properties comprising a total of 0.5 acres will be for sale, and in Lake County, 10 properties comprising 1.35 acres will be for sale. All the property in Missaukee County is located within Caldwell Township and the properties for sale in Lake County are located within Peacock, Pleasant Plains and Webber townships.
To see a full description of the properties being sold in Missaukee and Lake counties, scroll to the end of this story.
Ten online auctions will be offered between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5. Interested bidders may pre-register and get more information about the online auction schedule at Tax-Sale.info. If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made online up to 30 days before the auction.
The “interactive‘ bidding portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. At that time, bidders will be able to see current high bids for each property. Bidders can continue to place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes and the winning bidder is determined.
A detailed list including minimum bid, acreage, and location information of the properties offered can be found at Michigan.gov/LandForSale. Interested bidders are encouraged to review the Land Sales and Auctions: Terms and Conditions webpage.
Auctions will be held based on this schedule:
Sept. 8 – Shiawassee County.
Sept. 9 – Clare and Gladwin counties.
Sept. 10 – Lapeer County.
Sept. 17 – Allegan and Ottawa counties.
Sept. 24 – Lake and Newaygo counties.
Sept. 28 – Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Oct. 1 – Crawford, Oscoda and Otsego counties.
Oct. 2 – Antrim County.
Oct. 3 – Bay County.
Oct. 5 – Gogebic, Houghton and Schoolcraft counties.
Properties for sale range in size from under an acre to 40 acres. Several parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership, according to the DNR. Much of the land offered in these auctions are isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some management challenges. Other parcels are included because they offer limited public recreation benefits.
Separate from the online auctions, the DNR is offering additional properties (listed for sale at their former minimum bid prices) that weren’t sold in previous auctions. These properties are available for view and immediate purchase only via the BuyNow list.
For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, contact Michael Michalek, resource specialist in the DNR's Real Estate Section, at (517) 284-5950. Auction proceeds will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities.
The DNR takes care of about 4.6 million acres of public lands — state parks, trails, forests, hunting lands and more outdoor recreation resources — owned by Michigan residents. The department is guided by a public land strategy in making management decisions about those lands. Sales of surplus lands that no longer fit the department’s strategy is one of the management tools.
The current land strategy, created in 2013, is undergoing an update this fall to prepare for final submission to the Michigan Legislature in July 2021.
Missaukee County
• Dyer Lake Plat Subdivision, Lot 105 — 0.09 acres for $9,600 — The State of Michigan has 0% mineral ownership; the property has legal access on North Dakota Trail and lake frontage on Dyer Lake. Site is not large enough for well and septic requirements. That being said, a pole building without septic and water can still be constructed.
• Dyer Lake Plat Subdivision, Lots 106, 107 — 0.18 acres for $19,200 — The property has legal access on North Dakota Trail and lake frontage on Dyer Lake. Site is not large enough for well and septic requirements. That being said, a pole building without septic and water can still be constructed.
• Dyer Lake Plat Subdivision, Lot 514 — 0.14 acres for $3,600 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested; Frontage on Dyer Lake. Site is not large enough for well and septic requirements. That being said, a pole building without septic and water can still be constructed.
• Dyer Lake Plat Subdivision, Lot 515 — 0.18 acres for $3,600 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested; Frontage on Dyer Lake; Site is not large enough for well and septic requirements. That being said, a pole building without septic and water can still be constructed.
Lake County
• Wolf Lake Subdivision No. 1, Block 19, Lot 18 — 0.06 acres for $750 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
• (T17N, R13W) Section 2 — 0.15 acres for $585 — Frontage on Baldwin Road; Long rectangular parcel.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 41, Lots 1, 2 — 0.19 acres for $400 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 47, Lot 2 — 0.05 acres for $300 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested; Baldwin River frontage across platted road.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 47, Lots 22, 23 — 0.17 acres for $600 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested; Baldwin River frontage across platted road.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 73, Lot 18 — 0.07 acres for $300 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 77, Lots 27, 28 — 0.14 acres for $400 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 78, Lot 29 — 0.07 acres for $300 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
• Lakeland Acres No. 2, Block 79, Lots 14, 15 — 0.14 acres for $600 — Frontage on Harding Avenue; Forested.
• Unora Park Subdivision, Block 44, Lots 7, 8 — 0.09 acres for $300 — Legal road frontage on platted subdivision road(s), but the road(s) have not been constructed; Forested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.