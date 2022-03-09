CADILLAC — Those looking to learn how to land Michigan’s “Chrome Torpedoes” should plan on signing up for one of two upcoming Outdoor Skills Academy clinics.
On the weekend of March 19-20 and again on April 2-3, the Department of Natural Resources will be hosting the outdoor academy clinics taught by pro-staff regarding the ins and outs of steelhead fishing. As with other outdoor academy clinics, the first day will be spent in the classroom, while the second day will be out in the field on the Manistee River fishing.
Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center Interpreter Ed Shaw said the first and second sessions are geared for anglers who have intermediate fishing experience but might not have ever fished for steelhead before.
“This is for people who are walleye or bass anglers who want to learn how to fish for steelhead,” Shaw said. “Steelhead fishing is not a beginner sport.”
The two-day clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturdays it is offered and from 8 a.m. to noon on the Sundays it is offered.
The classroom portion will be at the park’s Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, and then Sunday morning, the class will hit the water for instructors to show students how to fish and what to look for on the Manistee River.
Those who sign up are welcome to bring their gear, but if they are new to steelhead fishing some equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Tuesday before each session, a Zoom meeting will be held to go over gear and how to rig.
“On Saturday will be the class and on Sunday we will divide into two groups for the fishing session,” Shaw said. “We will spend all day in the classroom and then two hours on the river. After that, we turn them loose and they can spend the day chasing steelhead on their own.”
The cost for either clinic session is $30, which includes lunch on Saturday. A Recreation Passport is required for entry into Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
To register for either session of the clinic, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate, and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab. For more information about the class, contact Shaw by calling the hunting and fishing center at (231) 779-1321 or email him at ShawE@michigan.gov.
