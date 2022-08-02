CADILLAC — Don’t be surprised if you notice more geese around Lake Cadillac this summer.
The city for several years has partnered with the Department of Natural Resources to relocate Canada geese that congregate around Lake Cadillac. In the spring, however, the DNR announced that it canceled the roundup and relocation of geese for the year in response to the discovery of avian influenza downstate.
The disease was identified in free-ranging geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County. Avian influenza is a virus that can infect both free-ranging and domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys, quail, geese and swans.
DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the state’s ongoing focus is working to prevent the disease’s spread in wildlife and domestic poultry.
“This confirmed positive finding of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds prompts several steps that are informed by Michigan’s Surveillance and Response Plan for HPAI in wildlife,” said Eichinger. “The DNR and MDARD are working that plan with other experts and stakeholders and taking advantage of every available resource that aims to limit the spread of HPAI.”
Cadillac Human Resources Generalist Todd Keway said they usually conduct the relocation operation during the last couple weeks of June and capture around 40 geese each year.
Keway said while there’s no way to completely remove geese from the area (since Cadillac is within the migrating birds’ fly zone), the goal of the relocation program is to change the behaviors of the birds over time.
“If we can stop them from imprinting Cadillac as a nesting area, little by little we can reduce their numbers,” Keway said.
Whether or not the program has succeeded in reducing geese numbers around Lake Cadillac is an open question, Keway said, because they don’t yet have enough survey data.
Geese are considered a nuisance around Lake Cadillac because they defecate on the sidewalk and trimmed grasses along the Keith McKellop Walkway and other public areas; can be ornery and hostile toward passersby, particularly dogs; and contribute to an overabundance of nutrients in the water from their feces.
“It is ... possible that the lack of mitigation for geese can lead to increased bacteria levels,” confirmed Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, water resources director for Restorative Lake Sciences. “The only way to know is to have the health department test in beach areas or in areas where geese have been prevalent.”
Last year, Kenwood Beach was closed for several days as a result of high e. Coli levels believed to have been caused by waterfowl in the area, including geese, seagulls and ducks.
So far this year, Keway said they have not detected high e. Coli levels in Lake Cadillac beach areas, which are tested every week. Keway added that while more geese in the area could lead to more bacteria levels in the water, their contribution is “insignificant compared to seagulls.”
“You’re talking about the difference between 40 and 50 geese and hundreds of seagulls,” Keway said. “It’s enormous.”
Another negative side effect of more geese hanging out along the Keith McKellop Walkway is that Department of Public Works crews have to spend more time spraying the feces off the sidewalks.
Keway said they’d prefer the birds not gather in areas where people often recreate, including the public beaches, but their hands are tied as to what they can do to keep them away: they can’t use dogs to chase them away because they are a federally protected bird and can’t be harmed; and using a noise system to scare them off would be counter productive because it’s just as likely to alarm children playing in the area. Basically, the only thing that can be done is for people in the area to shoo them away when they get too close.
So far this year, Keway said he has not heard any reports of geese harassing people or pets on the walkway.
With the cancellation of Canada goose roundup and relocation, the DNR encouraged nest and egg destruction to resolve conflicts. For 2022, the eligibility requirements for nest and egg destruction were waived and there was no charge for permits for this activity.
Keway said they tried to locate and destroy goose eggs this year, like they do every year, but due to the remote areas where the birds nest — including the swamp behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center and other areas outside the city limits — this is a hit or miss effort.
“It’s a very difficult practice,” Keway said.
Some good news about lakes Cadillac and Mitchell is that algae blooms have been very minor this summer.
“Both lakes are having less blue-green algae due to less rainfall and, thus, runoff,” Jermalowicz-Jones said. “Reduced runoff reduces the nutrient loads to the lakes that exacerbate blue-green algae. This could change if we get a wet August, especially with hot temperatures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.