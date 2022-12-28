CADILLAC — Recent snowfall has made Northern Michigan a snowmobilers’ paradise, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds all riders to temper their excitement with some caution.
“Many people will be jumping on their snowmobiles for the first time this season,” said Cpl. Mike Hearn, snowmobile and off-road vehicle specialist, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “The forecast, combined with the excitement of the holidays, is creating a scenario in which conservation officers often see avoidable accidents. People are excited, riding fast, hitting drifts and often riding outside of their capabilities. We want to remind everyone to ride sober, at a safe speed, especially near curves, and to ride within your and your machine’s capabilities.”
The DNR also offers some additional “Ride Right” snowmobile safety tips including the following:
• Riding on the right side of the trail or road.
• Riding with your machine’s lights on.
• Watching for and yielding to trail groomers.
• Ensuring your machine is in good working condition before you ride.
• Leaving a ride plan, including details about where you’re going and when you’ll return, with someone who is staying home.
• Riding at a safe distance behind the person in front of you; snowmobiles may have a delayed stop time due to sliding on ice or snow. This is particularly important for riders operating in low visibility caused by snow.
Trails permits are required for snowmobiles operating on the trail system and may be purchased online. Conservation officers encourage operators to carry a proof or purchase until the permit that needs to be affixed to the snowmobile arrives in the mail.
Additionally, snowmobile exhaust sound emissions should be 88 decibels or under.
“This is important because many public snowmobile trails are connected by portions of private property, but only because the property owners have granted that access,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Frustration with overly loud snowmobiles is one of the primary reasons they rescind permission, which means all snowmobilers lose access routes to certain trails.”
A snowmobile safety certificate is required for operators under the age of 16 who will be riding on the trails unsupervised or when crossing roadways. Everyone is encouraged to earn a recreational safety certificate, which can be completed online.
On Dec. 23, a man had to be rescued after his snowmobile went through the ice of Healy Lake in Manistee County.
According to a press release issued by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:33 p.m., deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Healy Lake for a snowmobile that had possibly gone through the ice.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the missing snowmobiler’s friend who advised that he observed the operator go out onto the lake and as he made a sweeping left turn, he lost sight of him. It should be noted that upon arriving, weather conditions had deteriorated to nearly zero visibility. The victim’s friend also advised that prior to the weather deteriorating, he believed he saw a dark spot on the lake where he believed his friend had fallen through the ice.
Deputies then went to the other side of the lake where they made contact with fire department personnel at the Healy Lake Campground. They advised that they could see the individual approximately 85 yards from shore and that he was still above the water. Norman Township Fire Department personnel then initiated an ice rescue operation. Rescuers from Norman Township were able to reach the victim but due to the weather and ice conditions, they were not able to bring the victim to shore.
A short time later, an airboat from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist with the rescue. The airboat was able to reach the victim and rescuers to safely bring them all to shore. The victim was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital where he was reported to be awake and alert.
