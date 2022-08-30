Hunters have a lot to keep in mind and those who hunt waterfowl have one more thing to add to the list.
With certain duck and goose hunting seasons starting next week and others to follow in the coming weeks and months, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.
Although the rate of positive HPAI detections has slowed this summer, a recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and HPAI detections has prompted the DNR to issue additional guidance.
Influenza experts expect a resurgence of this “bird flu” as waterfowl migrations get underway and fall hunting seasons begin.
The H5N1 virus continues to be detected through wild bird surveillance activities and is considered widespread in wild bird populations throughout Michigan, including all watersheds in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas. Dabbling ducks are the most commonly infected waterfowl, but geese, swans, shorebirds and other species also can be infected.
“Avian influenza or ‘bird flu’ is caused by viruses that infect both wild and domestic birds. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses can severely affect the health of domestic birds, wild birds and, sometimes, humans and other mammals,” Megan Moriarty, the state wildlife veterinarian with the DNR, said.
HPAI origin, observable symptoms
In late 2021, a Eurasian strain of the HPAI virus was introduced into North America, and HPAI cases now have been confirmed in domestic birds, wild birds and wild mammals throughout most of the United States and Canada. Michigan’s initial HPAI detection, in a wild bird, occurred on March 15, 2022. Since then, our state has had approximately 150 positive detections in wild birds and mammals.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious, and poultry is especially vulnerable. The strain of HPAI now present in North America has caused extensive morbidity (illnesses) and mortality (death) events in a range of wild bird species. In particular, waterfowl, raptors and avian scavengers such as vultures, gulls and terns have been affected.
Making the situation more challenging, wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus. Currently, the DNR does not anticipate any serious impact on Michigan’s waterfowl populations.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza primarily affects birds but is also a zoonotic disease or one that has the potential to pass from domestic or wild animals to humans. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low but advises people to avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds.
Moriarty encouraged the public to continue sharing wildlife observations, even though the DNR will be unable to respond to every person submitting a report.
“It just takes a few minutes, but each report about birds and animals that are sick or appear to have unexplained deaths, especially in clusters, is a tip that often can lead to valuable information about a wildlife community,” she said. “We appreciate every effort to share those observations. While every bird or animal will not necessarily be tested for HPAI, all such observations are important and contribute to our understanding of this outbreak.”
