LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters are urging care when burning this weekend, as weather conditions will create an increased risk for wildfires.
Before burning yard waste, check to see if burning is permitted. Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
"Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend," DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher said.
The DNR recommends never leaving a fire unattended, even a campfire, and keep a water source and shovel nearby in case of an emergency.
