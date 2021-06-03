DNR wrapping up investigation into cause of Colfax Fire

MANTON — DNR personnel are wrapping up their investigation into the cause of last week's Colfax Fire.
The conflagration, which began Tuesday afternoon, burned 378 acres before being brought under control through the combined efforts of multiple departments, including the DNR, Forest Service and several local fire departments.
The fire area is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road, near the Baxter Bridge in northern Wexford County.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Kerry Wieber said as of Wednesday the fire remained fully contained and presented little risk of reigniting thanks in part to recent rainfall.
The DNR initially reported that the fire broke out in a scotch pine plantation and continued to burn into aspen, red pine and spruce on state forest land.
In total, Wieber said 151 structures were threatened by the Colfax Fire, 86 of which were residences and 65 of which were outbuildings such as sheds and garages.
Although no homes sustained significant damage in the fire, Wieber said the blaze did destroy a travel trailer, a utility trailer, a tractor backhoe and a snowmobile.
Wieber said investigation into the cause of the fire is wrapping up quickly and she expects information to be released within the next couple of days.
While she didn't know too many details on the investigation, Wieber said it appears as though they were able to definitively identify the fire's cause. She couldn't say whether or not it was caused by human activities, although she added that they're confident it wasn't caused by lightning.
With fire danger expected to increase heading into the weekend, Wieber said details on the cause of the Colfax Fire may be released as part of a public service announcement about responsible burning practices.
