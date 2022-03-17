LANSING — Last week, Michigan Department of Natural Recourses Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart gave an update to the Natural Resources Commission about elk regulations and it appears they seem to be working.
Stewart said 2022 survey results for Michigan elk show the herd is healthy and growing. During an aerial survey of the elk herd conducted over eight days in January, DNR staff flew over 1,080 square miles of predetermined sample plots across the northern Lower Peninsula to locate, count and photograph elk. Results from the survey estimate the population is between 870 and 1,684 animals.
A total of 793 animals in 92 groups were observed during the survey. A population estimate model was used to account for the animals that may not have been observed during the flight survey. Additionally, the photos taken during the survey were used to calculate the sex and age ratio of the herd. The 2022 survey estimates the population has increased 5% since 2019.
“The latest estimates suggest that the elk herd remains healthy,” Stewart said. “We will continue to sustainably manage the herd and habitat across the elk range.”
At the recent NRC meeting in Lansing, the DNR also recommended maintaining the current license quotas and season structure for the 2022-2024 elk regulation cycle.
The Michigan Elk Management Plan was last updated in 2012. In 2022, an update on Michigan’s elk management progress and accomplishments over the past decade will be developed and incorporated into the plan to guide management decisions for the next 10 years.
Also during the meeting, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Large Carnivore Specialist Cody Norton gave a trend analysis update regarding the state’s bear population.
Norton said bear regulations are on a two-year cycle and this year is an off-year. For that reason, Norton said he gave the commission a population trend update rather than thoughts on potential regulation changes.
He said while the presentation was about the entire state, both the Upper Peninsula and the Lower Peninsula are seeing population increases, especially in the Upper Peninsula. He said population growth dates back to 2012 and he believes it is connected directly to the license quota reduction. As a result of the license reduction, Norton said it is not surprising the bear population has increased.
In the Lower Peninsula, Norton said bear populations increased consistently from 1992 to 2002, but then it steadied and remained stable. Then it started to increase again due to the license quota reduction in 2012.
“Last year, during the regulation cycle we increased the quota. In general, we have been ratcheting up harvest numbers as the population has been increasing,” he said. “There have been some concerns from bear hound stakeholder groups who don’t want us to harvest too much causing a decline in the population. We want to make sure we can stabilize the population and not cause a decline.”
Norton said, in general, the plan moving forward will be to continue to increase harvest quotas until the population numbers start to stabilize. He said the new 2021 population estimates won’t be available until August. Until those updated estimates occur it is hard to say if the total population will increase again or if it will stabilize.
The last population estimates showed roughly 9,700 bears in the Upper Peninsula and roughly 2,700 in the Lower Peninsula. He did say, however, that unless something drastic happens a decline is not likely.
Across the state, Norton said a total of 1,863 bears were harvested, which was up 4% when compared to 2020 and was 11% above the state’s 10-year average. He said there is a significant demand for bear licenses, and during the last season, 61,000 people applied for the 7,000 available licenses.
“There is more interest for bear hunting than the population can support,” he said.
Learn more about elk in Michigan by going to michigan.gov/elk. To learn more about bears, go to michigan.gov/bear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.