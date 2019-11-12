LAKE CITY — A former Navy SEAL challenged older Lake City residents to help young people.
It’s not a hand-out, he said. It’s a hand-up.
“My challenge for you guys: do not limit that next generation ...‘ said Patrick Bisher, co-author of “No Surrender: Faith, Family and Finding Your Way.‘ “If they’re our future, invest in them.‘
Bisher spoke several times in Lake City on Veteran’s Day at the invitation of the Ardis Missaukee District Library, the Lake City Women’s Club, the American Legion and the Missaukee Area Community Foundation. All of Bisher’s speeches were in the high school gym, but were geared toward different crowds.
In a speech that was one part life story and one part advice, Bisher, who overcame physical disability and mental roadblocks on his path to and through the Navy SEALs, urged the mostly-older crowd of Lake City residents to work to better themselves and to help young people.
Bisher has what he describes as a “one percent mentality.‘
When doctors told him as a child that he would never walk again, they didn’t tell him that he wouldn’t take a step, he reasoned.
“I challenged myself: what can I do instead of what I can’t,‘ he told the crowd.
“If I can get 1% better today, then maybe I can get 1% better tomorrow,‘ Bisher explained.
Bisher encouraged adults to help youngsters develop grit and resiliency.
“Let me put the seed in your mind, to give the next generation the grit that they need to continue in their life to move forward,‘ Bisher said. “Challenge them. Expect more of them.‘
