LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday told Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, warning that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness.
Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. At least 1,328 people have tested positive in the state since March 10, and COVID-19 deaths in the state have climbed to 15.
“This disease can’t spread person to person if we’re not out there. ... Too many people are still out and about unnecessarily, so we must do more,‘ Whitmer said.
The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will prohibit employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars all gatherings of any number outside a single household.
“Don't play fast and loose with what is essential and what's not. Don't try to skirt the rules," said Whitmer, who added that fines against businesses are possible.
Grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pharmacies will be open, and people can run, walk, hike and ride bikes as long as they stay 6 feet from others.
“Do not panic. Do not hoard,‘ Whitmer said.
Shortly before the official announcement was made Monday, Dan and Sharon McKeown were at the grocery store picking up items they needed. The two self-proclaimed snowbirds had just returned home early from South Carolina. The reason for their early return to Cadillac — COVID-19.
Schools will be closed until at least April 13, extending the statewide shutdown by a week.
The governor's office later clarified that K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and can continue.
During the first week of the mandatory school shutdown, 7,341 meals were distributed by Chartwells and Cadillac Area Public Schools and with news of the school closure continuing another week those numbers likely will get much higher.
A state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, tried to ease any anxieties: “It's not martial law. It's not a lockdown. It's a way for you to protect your family.‘
Cadillac City Police will continue their patrols but will be using their best judgment about when to make physical contact, according to a conversation between the Cadillac News and City Manager Marcus Peccia and Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka.
Officers will remind people of the order if they see egregious violations of people gathering.
The stay-at-home policy comes after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar orders.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Under certain models, it’s possible that more than 70% of Michigan residents — 7 million people — could become infected, and 1 million would need to be admitted to hospitals, unless the virus is slowed down, Whitmer said.
“We have about 25,000 acute beds in Michigan. Think about that,‘ the governor said.
The goal, she said, is to buy time so hospitals are not overwhelmed and have a "fighting chance" by creating surge capacity, accelerating testing and developing therapeutic drugs.
Whitmer a week ago tried to reduce the spread by limiting crowds at popular gathering spots and closing schools. Bars, fitness clubs and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare food for carry-out.
Chantal Fitzgerald, general manager of Culver's in Haring Township, said they took a big hit as a result of the ban on dine-in business but their drive-through orders have gone through the roof.
"Lines have been forming all the way to Meijer," Fitzgerald said.
Others, including G and D Pizza and Party Store, in Cadillac, noticed similar increases in take-out orders and deliveries but owner Paul Kurtzman fears the governor's order may compell people to cease buying restaurant food, altogether.
"We don't know what's going to happen," Kurtzman said.
Even fishing isn’t immune.
Early fish surveys are canceled, according to Cadillac-based Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello.
The walleye egg take in the Muskegon River is also canceled, though Tonello wasn't sure yet about steelhead.
The state will wait until mid-May before stocking mature trout in the Huron River in Oakland County and Spring Mill Pond in Livingston County. Officials don’t want excited anglers getting close to each other to land a big brown trout.
