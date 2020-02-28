Do you know the signs of teen drug use?

CADILLAC — A trailer designed to look like a typical teen’s bedroom will be parked at the Wex on Saturday.
But this trailer is special. Scattered throughout the “bedroom‘ are clues that the teen who lives there might be consuming or thinking about consuming drugs.
Trooper Dave Prichard gives tours of the trailer to parents and grandparents so guardians can learn when they may need to have a conversation with their teen about drugs.
It’s less about drug paraphernalia and more about cultural items, like shirts or posters, that hint the teen may be open to experimentation with marijuana or other drugs (such as sports jerseys with the number “420‘ or calendar references to “Molly,‘ slang for ecstasy).
“We don’t want parents to walk in and see a drug den …‘ Prichard said. Instead, Prichard hopes to speak to parents who don’t realize their kids might be experimenting. “If you start to see these clues over and over it’s time to have a conversation.‘
Prichard said he’ll be able to point parents in the right direction if they realize they have reason to be concerned.
If necessary, troopers can come to your home to search for drug paraphernalia.
While arrest is a possible consequence of troopers searching your teen’s room, Prichard said that’s not the goal of this program.
“The officer’s discretion is a very wide net,‘ he said. “The result is getting kids clean and off drugs … we know we can’t arrest our way out of the situation.‘
Prichard, a community service trooper who works in five Northern Michigan counties, has been taking the new “Hidden in Plain Sight‘ trailer to communities throughout the area. MSP received the trailer in August and Traverse ISD Career Tech students built the interior display. The trailer is aimed at parents of kids ages 12 and up.
The trailer will be at the Wex during the Wexford County Family Expo this Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.