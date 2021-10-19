LAKE CITY — Troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post are looking for help identifying two individuals who used suspected counterfeit money at a Lake City business.
On Aug. 16, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post went to Roger's Grocery Store in Lake City after a suspected counterfeit $100 bill was used. Police said surveillance images of the suspects were obtained, but troopers have been unsuccessful in identifying the two people.
Anyone who recognizes these two individuals in the photographs should contact the Houghton Lake Post by calling (989) 422-5101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.