Do you know these people?

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police is again asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly connected to a retail fraud case at the Cadillac Walmart.
On Feb. 21, surveillance footage shows a male and female allegedly pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of the retailer without paying, according to the MSP. Once in the parking lot, police said the two suspects were seen getting into a white vehicle, similar in style to a mid-2000s Chevrolet Impala.
These are only accusations. Both suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The MSP is asking anyone with information about these two suspects to contact the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
